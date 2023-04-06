Addressing membership, MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin focuses on ‘growing courageous leaders of tomorrow’

In a three-plus hour session that also included panel sessions on ‘Supporting Athletic Directors’ and the ‘Statewide Tournament — where we were ... where we’re going,’, Baldwin said moving forward, “let’s accentuate the positive, and together we can change things . . . success is perseverance with integrity.”

The goal, said Baldwin as he nears the close of his second year on the job, is growing courageous leaders of tomorrow, the student-athletes, “and their impact on society 10 to 15 years down the road.”

WESTBOROUGH — Energized and on point, MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin passionately reinforced his vision while addressing membership at the association’s 44th annual meeting Thursday morning in a crowded banquet room of school administrators at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Lauding the daily work of athletic directors and principals in the room, as well as his dedicated staff at 33 Forge Parkway in Franklin, he acknowledged that “the work that we do is hard . . . But I believe in unleashing greatness.”

Addressing the recent development of athletic administrators walking away from the profession due to a number of concerns — stress, long hours, parental pressure, etc. — Baldwin was direct.

“Who else but you can do this?” he asked.

Sticking to his mantra of “status quo is not an option,” Baldwin called upon the association to welcome fresh ideas and change in pursuit of efficiency and, in the end, a better experience for all.

▪ In a panel discussion focusing on the statewide tournament, introduced in Fall 2021, Burlington AD Shaun Hart, chair of the Tournament Management Committee, said “this has been a five-year commitment.” There have been pluses and minuses, but overall, a success.

The next step is addressing a statewide format for the hybrid sports (gymnastics, golf, swimming, tennis, and wrestling), through back-and-forth with sport specific committees, securing state semifinal venues (a challenge), and officials (for Round of 8 matchups).

Regarding Power Rankings, technology/media liaison Jim Clark said 83.9 percent of the higher seeds advanced in the winter basketball and hockey tournaments. Addressing the margin of victory component, Hart said they will continue to run concurrent models through spring tournaments, such as a plus-1 (for a win) factor, and others for review.

“We needed a full two years [of data], for a baseline,” said Westborough AD Johanna DiCarlo.

Baldwin left no doubt about the impact of the statewide tournament. “It energizes communities,” he said.

▪ In an unanimous vote, the membership approved a constitutional revision initiated by Baldwin earlier this year to clarify the role for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council, a body whose formation (1950) predates the establishment of the MIAA (1978). Going forward the MIAC/Eligibility Appeals Board will handle executive decisions on student eligibility, with one level of appeal. The board of directors/executive director will serve as the final arbiter on rule changes, with the MIAC in an advisory role.

The vote was preceded by a 3-minute film titled “Pit Stop,” contrasting the lengthy change (2-plus minutes) of tires, etc. at the 1950 Indianapolis 500, with a 2017 pit stop (roughly 10 seconds). Progress.

▪ Outgoing president Lindsey von Holtz, the athletic director at Mount Greylock who served a two-year term, was presented with a rocking chair. Stephanie Sibley, the principal at the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Boston, is the incoming president.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.