New Bedford native Jared Shuster getting second shot with Atlanta

Shuster, who made the Opening Day roster after only two minor league seasons by showing impressive control in spring training, issued five walks while allowing six hits in 4⅔ innings. He was optioned Monday, and his quick return comes as the Braves placed righthander Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

It’s a quick opportunity for redemption after the rookie lefthander gave up four runs in the first inning of his debut, a 4-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. The Nationals’ first six batters reached base and Shuster trailed, 3-0, before recording an out.

New Bedford native Jared Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Thursday and will start against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

McHugh’s velocity was down as he allowed one run and three hits in Wednesday’s 5-2 win at St. Louis.

“It’s something we want to get in front of,” manager Brian Snitker said of McHugh. “He’s too valuable for us.”

Snitker said he’s looking for Shuster to “just rebound from the first inning of his first start because after that he threw up zeroes.”

Shuster attended New Bedford High as a freshman, then transferred to Marion’s Tabor Academy before pitching three seasons at Wake Forest.

Tatis labeled ‘cheater’ after minor-league home run

A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” after the suspended Padres superstar hit a mammoth home run Wednesday night during a Triple-A rehab assignment.

Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats, a 27-year-old in his seventh minor league season, responded to a tweet that included video of the homer by saying, “cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension.”

Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas while finishing the 80-game ban he received Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He’ll be eligible to join the active roster on April 20.

Tatis was initially greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos after his homer off McClure, but the crowd mostly booed after he did his trademark stutter-step around third base. The 24-year-old, an All-Star at shortstop in 2021 who has won two Silver Slugger Awards, missed all of last season. He was on the cusp of returning from left wrist surgery when he was suspended.

Tatis will play right field when he’s activated, the Padres having signed Xander Bogaerts in early December.

Gausman, Blue Jays keep Royals quiet

Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings in Kansas City, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs, and Toronto won its third straight game, 6-3, over the Royals to take the four-game series. Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits, and Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to avoid their fourth shutout of the season . . . J.D. Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth, Michael Conforto cracked a three-run homer among three hits, and San Francisco powered past the White Sox, 16-6, in Chicago. Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores each launched a two-run shot in San Francisco’s five-homer, 20-hit attack. The Giants launched 13 home runs in the three-game series to tie a team record, and have 15 through six games, the franchise’s most since at least 1901 . . . White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez, on the 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring, ran and played catch before Thursday’s loss. The team originally said Jiménez would miss two to three weeks, but Jiménez said he could pinch-hit or play if he weren’t on the IL.