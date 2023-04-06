In overtime thriller, Wayland boys’ lacrosse presents new coach Avyay Chaganty with his first victory

In the final minutes, Charlie’s twin brother, Graham, and the Wayland defense stood strong on a man-down and Royce Hesterberg (8 saves) made a clutch stop to force OT.

The Warriors (1-2) and Bucs (1-1) were tied, 5-5, at the half and played a defensive third quarter before junior attack Charlie Lieb (3 goals) scored to put Wayland ahead, 7-6, shortly before Bedford evened the score.

When a classic Dual County League battle came down to an extra frame, the Wayland boys’ lacrosse team made enough breaks to come away with an 8-7 overtime win at Bedford.

Sophomore Braden Leichliter (17 for 18 on faceoffs) won the overtime draw and the Warriors got the ball to Brandon McCray at the X. The junior’s pass to the crease ricocheted off Bedford’s unknowing goalie and trickled into the net for an unconventional winner.

“I’ll take a win, but it was bad luck for their goalie,” recognized Wayland first-year coach Avyay Chaganty.

“It’s really unfortunate for [the Bucs] because we were a little flat, and I think they wanted it more than us. I will give our guys credit at the end we were able to hold them, especially man-down, to get us to overtime and when it really mattered at the X we got the faceoff and transition to offense and were able to finish it off.”

After playing at Becker College, Chaganty was an assistant at Wayland in 2019 before heading back to his native New Jersey to coach club lacrosse for a couple years.

Now back in Massachusetts, where he runs a creative marketing agency, he earned his first varsity win in dramatic fashion.

“This is the momentum we kind of needed,” said Chaganty. “Coaching is something I’ve always wanted to do and I hope to rebuild this program and become a powerhouse in a couple years. Being a new varsity coach, it’s exciting to get my first win in overtime.”