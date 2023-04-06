Longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Owner Robert Kraft made a surprise visit to the Patriots Hall of Fame nomination committee meeting at Gillette Stadium on Thursday to announce that longtime assistant coach (and new committee member) Dante Scarnecchia would be inducted into the Hall later this year.

Scarnecchia, who spent 36 years in the NFL — including 34 with the Patriots — is the fourth honoree in the contributor category, following franchise founder Billy Sullivan (2009), play-by-play announcer Gil Santos (2012), and cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti (2021).

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons with us, which propelled us to 10 of our 11 Super Bowl appearances, and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships,” said Kraft.