Red Sox snap three-game skid in series opener in Detroit

The game got off to a rocky start for the Sox, mirroring a team that has looked ill-prepared during this first week. It began with Chris Sale, who issued back-to-back, four-pitch walks in the first. Even though Sale wiggled out of trouble by striking out the next three batters, the lefthander tossed 24 pitches.

Rafael Devers and the others put together a four-run frame, beginning with Devers’s tying RBI double off the center-field wall. Later in the inning, Adam Duvall hit his third homer of the year, a three-run shot to left-center, in an eventual 6-3 win.

DETROIT — The sixth inning of Thursday afternoon’s series opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park silenced some of the boos from back home early in this Red Sox season.

In the second inning, Sale wasn’t as lucky after he issued his third four-pitch walk. The next batter, Jake Rogers, pounded a 94-mile-per-hour, middle-in fastball for a two-run homer. In the second, the Sox scored a run on a Kiké Hernández RBI ground out, making it 2-1. But Hernández, who has just 13 stolen bases in his career, was picked off at first for the second out of the inning and the top of the order up, killing any chance of a big inning.

In the third, Sale’s stat line absorbed another run when Miguel Cabrera poked a two-out hit up the middle, making it 3-1. Yet Sale grinded out this start despite erratic command and a dip in velocity on all of his pitches. In the end, Sale limited the Tigers to those three runs in five innings while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the sixth inning wasn’t the only time the Tigers heard from Devers. In the fourth, the third baseman made it a one-run game with a solo shot to left-center, his second home run of the season.

John Schreiber had the sixth inning, jump-starting what turned into four scoreless frames for Red Sox relievers.

