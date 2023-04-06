Game 7: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and pregame notes

But it is baseball, after all, and the Sox have another chance on Thursday when they play I. Detroit to open their first road series of the season.

“We didn’t play good baseball,” said manager Alex Cora. “Games like this, they’re disappointing to everybody, not just me.”

The Red Sox lost again on Wednesday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Pirates that got out of hand after a few snafus on defense.

The Tigers opened the season in Tampa and lost all three to the Rays before heading to Houston. Detroit took two of three from the defending champs and will have its home opener on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Chris Sale is on the mound for Boston. Spencer Turnbull is pitching for the Tigers.

Lineups

RED SOX (2-4): Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, Duvall CF, Casas 1B, Arroyo 2B, McGuire C, K. Hernández SS

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 21.00 ERA)

TIGERS (2-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Turnbull: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-1, Alex Verdugo 0-2

Tigers vs. Sale: Javier Báez 2-5, Miguel Cabrera 16-55, Austin Meadows 0-5, Jonathan Schoop 4-19

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have allowed 14 stolen bases, the most through the first six games in a season in 25 years.

Notes: The Tigers lost to the Astros Wednesday after giving up three home runs. Outfielder Matt Vierling hasn’t made his home debut with the Tigers yet but had seven hits in the Astros series. ... Spencer Turnbull, who hasn’t started at Comerica since 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was charged with seven runs on eight hits in 2⅓ innings on Saturday in a loss to the Rays. He’s 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox. ... Chris Sale is back on the mound. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, including three homers, in three innings on Saturday. ... He’s 10-8 with a 2.96 ERA in 33 career appearances, 23 starts, against the Tigers.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.