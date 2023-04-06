In a rematch of Division 3 final, Medfield girls’ lacrosse holds off Cohasset

Three games into the regular season, Medfield and visiting Cohasset squared off in a rematch of last year’s Division 3 girls’ lacrosse final.

With the graduation of 11 seniors, Medfield coach Mary Laughna described early growing pains in the defensive end in the first two games of the season.

“This is probably the biggest game we have on our schedule, seeing them this early was a different feeling [than last year],” said Laughna.