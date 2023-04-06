In a rematch of Division 3 final, Medfield girls’ lacrosse holds off Cohasset

Three games into the regular season, Medfield and visiting Cohasset squared off in a rematch of last year’s Division 3 girls’ lacrosse final.
With the graduation of 11 seniors, Medfield coach Mary Laughna described early growing pains in the defensive end in the first two games of the season.
“This is probably the biggest game we have on our schedule, seeing them this early was a different feeling [than last year],” said Laughna.
Senior in-close defender Harper Foscaldo forced three turnovers and junior goalie Katelyn Nico stopped 10 shots as the third-ranked Warriors held off No. 13 Cohasset, 14-11, Thursday afternoon.
“We executed everything we talked about, all the offensive plays, and how to play their defense.”
On offense, junior captain Kelly Blake racked up four goals and six goals — raising her career point total to 306 points, with 16 draw controls for the 3-0 Warriors.
“Kelly is definitely a spark,” said Laughna. “She’s just a phenomenal player, she controls the whole game.”
Senior captain Alex Blake netted four goals and senior captain Cassie McDonald struck for three more. Laughna was proud of her girls for putting a full team offensive game together and for learning the defensive adjustments quickly to secure the nonleague win.
Cohasset dropped to 2-1.
