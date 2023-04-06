Sterling Moore knows that Malcolm Butler isn’t the only unknown defensive back to come up big for the Patriots in the playoffs

Everyone remembers Malcolm Butler’s heroics in Super Bowl XLIX, but diehard Patriots fans may also recall Sterling Moore’s shining moments in the AFC Championship game following the 2011 season.

Moore spent most of the year in anonymity on the practice squad before injuries thrust him into the spotlight late in the season.

His persistence paid off in the regular-season finale when he picked off a pair of passes — returning one for a touchdown — in a win over the Bills. It was a precursor.

With the Patriots clinging to a 23-20 lead over the Ravens in the AFC title tilt, Moore turned in the play of the game, knocking a sure touchdown out of Lee Evans’s hands with time dwindling in the fourth quarter.

For good measure, Moore broke up a pass to Dennis Pitta on the next play before Billy Cundiff wildly sprayed his 32-yard field goal left to seal the deal.

Catching up with Moore at LSU’s pro day last week — where he was checking out prospects in his role as a Saints defensive assistant — he looked back on that playoff win.

“I remember they were driving and next thing I know, I’m not getting the call. I had no idea what coverage we were in, and the ball was snapped and I’m just like, ‘I guess I’m just playing man,’ ‘’ said Moore, noting that the Ravens were in hurry-up mode. “I remember [Evans] pulled a double move and I kind of bit on the pump fake.”

Moore recovered, however, and chopped Evans arms before he could secure Joe Flacco’s floater. There wasn’t a lot of time to celebrate, however, as Flacco tried to pick on the rookie on the next play, too. Moore was equal to that task, as well.

Up until the final two plays, Moore hadn’t been in on any of the action.

“They kind of lulled me to sleep. The whole drive they hadn’t thrown my way and they get down into that high red zone area,” he said. “And I guess that that might’ve been the game plan. I know I was a very jump-the-short-routes corner. So, I’m sure they had seen that on tape and kind of came at me during crunch time.”

Moore said the locker room celebration is something he’ll never forget.

“What I remember most is like, you know, Bill [Belichick] was always, ‘If you’re a rookie, be seen, not heard, don’t do any media, this and that.’ And the next thing I know, the whole media scrum is at my locker,” Moore said, coincidentally with Belichick just steps away scouting the same LSU prospects. “It’s something that was a little overwhelming. But that’s when it kind of sunk in — we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Moore acknowledged having flashbacks to his moments when Butler pulled off his grand theft.

“Especially when it first happened,” said Moore. “Obviously he was in the Super Bowl, but it was one of those things, I was like, left side of the field, left corner. Rookie making a play to win a game, it was a little familiar.”

Moore said coaching was not on his radar, but when guys that were still playing would reach out for advice and tips, he began to give it some thought.

“After I retired, a lot of guys would text me, even [Stephon] Gilmore when he was [in New England], they would send me videos,” said Moore. “So, when people started to ask for my opinion on things, I think it was one of those things like, OK, guys kind of respect the voice that I had as a player. I may not have been the biggest name, but guys respected what I did.”

Then-Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to Moore in 2021 about a coaching internship, and that led to a full-time position.

“Now we’re going on Year 3. So, you know, it’s been good. I’ve learned a lot. I have a lot more respect for coaches now than I did as a player,” said Moore. “It’s 24-7.”

Well-deserved honor

On the subject of coaches, longtime Patriots assistant Dante Scarnecchia was recently honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with an “Award of Excellence.” It’s akin to a lifetime achievement award used to “recognize significant contributors to the game,” according to the Hall.

“Well deserved. Dante’s a great football coach. Obviously a long, long, long history with the Patriots in multiple roles,” Belichick said last week in Phoenix. “When I was here in ‘96, with Bill [Parcells], it was Dante, Romeo Crennel, and Al [Groh], and I were on the defensive staff. It was a great, three great people to work with. So, I got to know him pretty well then. And then when I came back, he was coaching the offensive line, so kept him as a line coach. Made a huge impact on our team and me. Just wonderful guy to work with. Hard worker, dedicated, unselfish. Good fundamental coach, understands offense, defense, the kicking game. Very good teacher, detailed. Tireless worker.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.