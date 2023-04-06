Which team should the Celtics prefer to play in the first round of the playoffs?

As of Thursday afternoon, the Nets, Heat, Hawks, and Raptors could still qualify for that game, and the Celtics could have some control over the matchup, since they face the Raptors on Friday before closing the regular season against the Hawks on Sunday.

Although the Celtics finally have some clarity regarding their first-round playoff matchup, they still won’t know their opponent until Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s win over the Raptors combined with the first-place Bucks’ win over the Bulls locked the Celtics into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston will face the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game involving the seventh and eighth seeds.

“Our staff is working hard on divvying up and kind of being ready for all possible scenarios,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Regardless of the opponent, every game, regular season or the playoffs, comes down to game management. So as much as it’s about the other team, it’s about how do we continue to be a well-balanced team on both ends while taking advantage of our game plan and our execution?”

The Nets (44-36) need just one win or Heat loss to clinch the No. 6 seed, and the Nets could fall no lower than seventh.

The Heat (42-37) entered their game against the 76ers on Thursday night in seventh place in the East. They held a 1½-game lead over the eighth-place Hawks, and a 2½-game lead over the ninth-place Raptors. The 10th-place Bulls can no longer advance to eighth.

If the Heat win two of their final three games, they would clinch the No. 7 seed and get to host the 7/8 play-in matchup. Miami holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlanta, but does not against Toronto.

So, if the Heat lose their final three games and the Hawks and Raptors win out, Miami would fall to ninth. But that is extremely unlikely. The 76ers could rest their players Thursday night since they are now locked into the No. 3 spot, and the Heat’s other two games are against the lottery-bound Wizards and Magic.

The Hawks (41-39) own the tiebreaker against the Raptors (40-40). The Hawks close the season with games against the 76ers and Celtics that once figured to be challenging, but neither team is playing for anything.

Toronto’s 7/8 play-in hopes took a substantial hit when it lost at TD Garden on Wednesday. After Friday’s rematch against the Celtics, the Raptors close the season at home against the Bucks, another top team with nothing on the line.

The Raptors have a faint hope of vaulting to the No. 7 spot, though, since they hold the three-way tiebreaker with the Heat and Hawks.

The Celtics are unlikely to try to manipulate the seeding with their closing games against the Raptors and Hawks, in large part because the play-in game would stop them from truly picking their opponent anyway.

But if the Celtics had a say, they would likely choose the Hawks. Boston is 2-0 against Atlanta this season, with the victories — both on the road — coming by an average of 17 points.

Hawks star Trae Young remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic scorers, but he is a defensive liability, and the Hawks simply don’t have the bench depth to keep up with Boston’s. The Raptors and Heat have top-11 defenses, but the Hawks’ ranks just 22nd, the worst among potential Eastern Conference playoff squads.

The Raptors have improved since acquiring center Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs at the All-Star break, but Wednesday night wasn’t encouraging. Celtics Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Payton Pritchard sat out, the Celtics had little to play for, and the Raptors were almost at full strength, but they lost anyway. Furthermore, the Celtics are 3-0 against the Raptors this season.

The Heat would probably present the most challenging matchup for the Celtics. These teams played a grueling seven-game series in the conference finals last year, and Miami’s core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro remains intact.

The Celtics are 2-1 against the Heat this season, but the teams have not played since Dec. 2, and Celtics center Robert Williams missed all three matchups. The Heat are not exactly surging into the finish, either. They have a minus-0.8 net rating over the last 10 games, ranking 19th in the NBA. The Raptors, meanwhile, are third in the league over that span.

In the end, the Celtics won’t be overly concerned with how the matchup shakes out.

“The seed doesn’t matter as much as the mind-set that we’ve had the entire season,” Mazzulla said. “Our goal is to have been a well-balanced team throughout the regular season and finish in the top in both offense and defense. I think we’re developing the proper mind-set as we head into the rest of the season and the playoffs.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.