Firefighters battle large blaze at sprawling Mexican market

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of firefighters battled a huge blaze in Mexico City’s sprawling wholesale market Thursday night without any reported injuries.

The Central de Abasto supplies the capital’s other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening.