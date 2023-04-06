Saudis, Iranians to reopen embassies, ease travel, report says

BEIJING (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed Thursday to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities, Iran’s semiofficial news agency said.

ISNA reported the foreign ministers reached the agreement in Beijing.

The dea calls for studying the prospects of resuming flights between the two nations and facilitating the visa process for the citizens of both countries. Saudi Arabia and Iran are long-time regional rivals, but have moved toward reconciliation as part of a deal brokered by China last month.