From Provincetown to The New Yorker for courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg

Rosenberg said yes, of course, delighted that a drawing of hers will be the first courtroom sketch to be featured on the front of The New Yorker in the magazine’s 98-year history. (She won’t say what she’s being paid, but you can bet it’s a lot more than she made standing at an easel outside Adams Pharmacy in Provincetown in the 1970s.)

Not because she thinks it’s her best work, but because Rosenberg, who used to draw portraits of tourists in Provincetown for $5 apiece, got an urgent e-mail Wednesday asking if The New Yorker could put the image on the cover of its April 17 issue.

Tuesday’s pastel rendering of former president Donald Trump is, unquestionably, the highlight of Jane Rosenberg’s career as a courtroom artist.

Advertisement

“I kind of can’t believe it,” Rosenberg said. “It’s very exciting.”

Rosenberg's fan-controversial courtroom sketch of then-Patriots QB Tom Brady during the Deflategate hearings. Jane Rosenberg

Since sketching her first defendant in 1980 — Craig Crimmins, who was convicted of killing violinist Helen Hagnes at the Metropolitan Opera House — Rosenberg has drawn a host of high-profile folks, including fraudster Bernie Madoff, director Woody Allen, mobster John Gotti, Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, movie producer Harvey Weinstein, TV personality Martha Stewart, and QB Tom Brady, whose less-than-handsome depiction during the Deflategate proceedings made Rosenberg mighty unpopular with some Patriots fans.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“That was nuts,” she said. “I try to capture the moment, what’s happening in court. My intention is to show it as it looks.”

A sketch from the trial of Michael Skakel by courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg.

In the early days, Rosenberg’s work rarely made a ripple. News outlets hired her to cover a trial and her sketches might briefly appear on the evening news or in the newspaper the next day. “I’d go home and watch on my little black-and-white TV and call my parents and say, ‘I’m on TV!’”

But with the rise of social media and the obsession with celebrity, Rosenberg’s hastily-drawn likenesses can — and frequently do — show up everywhere. In the case of Brady, her courtroom rendering was used on coffee mugs, onesies, T-shirts, you name it. Because Rosenberg wasn’t being compensated for any of it, she filed a cease-and-desist order, which was only partially successful in stopping piracy of her work.

Advertisement

“It was quite an ordeal,” she said with a sigh.

A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial. Jane Rosenberg

Rosenberg found herself in the news again during Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 trial on sex-trafficking charges. As Rosenberg was sketching Maxwell, she noticed Maxwell was staring back at her, pencil in hand.

“She was drawing me as I was drawing her,” said Rosenberg. “People didn’t notice immediately, but that’s in my sketch.”

The Trump arraignment was her most stressful assignment because security was so intense. She also knew she needed to work fast. When Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev made his first appearance in court, she had about seven minutes to sketch him. Trump, it turned out, was in court for a little longer, though he only spoke nine words. At one point, when he turned to look at prosecutors, Rosenberg got what she needed.

“He had that wonderful expression, which was so Trump, that side-eye glare,” she said. “I felt, ‘This is what I have to get!’ It was like an aha moment.”

Predictably, her drawing of the former president has been both praised and ridiculed online. Many see a resemblance to the scowling Dr. Seuss character of The Grinch. Rosenberg said her personal feelings about Trump had no bearing on how she depicted him. (Asked what her personal feelings might be, she said: “I was very happy to see him in court, OK?”)

Advertisement

Rosenberg said everyone’s a critic on social media, and that’s why she’s not on it.

“My job is really difficult,” she said. “I do the best I can.”

A painting By Jane Rosenberg, "West 13th St Verdi Square, Melting Snow Dusk." Jane Rosenberg

While courtroom portraiture is how Rosenberg makes a living, it’s not all she does. Before she was sketching accused criminals, she was studying — at the Art Students League of New York and the National Academy of Art and Design. Her plein air paintings — New York street scenes and vignettes — can be seen at Simie Maryles Gallery in Provincetown, where Rosenberg still spends a portion of the summer.

“Jane and I met in 1975 doing street portraits in Provincetown,” said Maryles, the gallery owner. “I’m profoundly fond of her.”

Asked if she’s amused or bothered by critiques of Rosenberg’s courtroom sketches, Maryles said both.

“I’m definitely very protective of Jane,” she said. “But you also have to roll with it. She’s drawing what she sees. That’s really a hallmark of what Jane does.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.