Could a four-day work week become reality?

In that moment, Melillo fired off an e-mail announcing that his tech company, the Wanderlust Group, was adopting a four-day week, with no extended hours or reduction in pay, and Monday now officially belonged to employees — whether it was a day to get organized or an extension of the weekend.

Mike Melillo was at home in Newport, R.I., on a Sunday afternoon early in the pandemic, trying to get ready for the usual round of Monday morning meetings, when it hit him. He was miserable — burned out by endless Zoom meetings, as work blurred into life even more than before; missing out on spending the weekend with his wife and 6-month-old daughter in order to hit the ground running the next day.

Advertisement

The pandemic opened employers’ eyes to the possibilities of remote work — as well as to the added stress and search for meaning that led to workers leaving their jobs in droves. And as companies started exploring new ways of working, and keeping and attracting employees, some have been rethinking not just where people do their jobs but how much time they spend doing them.

Overall, the length of the average US work week dropped slightly in the past few years, according to new Brookings Institution research. But for many people, such as those who use the Microsoft Teams videoconferencing platform, it went up — especially on nights and weekends. Making jobs more efficient and reining in this time-creep is crucial for workers’ well-being, advocates note, and some employers are going to extremes by slashing time out of the long-established 40-hour work week.

The movement has been building for years. Iceland has conducted successful public-sector trials of 35- to 36-hour weeks, and United Arab Emirates adopted a 4.5-day week for government agencies last year. A bill to lower the work week to 32 hours was recently reintroduced in Congress, and similar measures are being considered in Massachusetts, California, New York, and Maryland.

Advertisement

State Representative Erika Uyterhoeven of Somerville, who filed the bill here, is anticipating pushback from the business community. But the widespread burnout and worker shortages fueled by the pandemic show the way we work is not working, she said: “I think we’re ripe for this sort of discussion.”

A number of local employers have already adopted 32-hour weeks, including some in which employees rotate working four days in order for the company to remain open for five.

At Upstatement, a remote digital product studio started in Boston by several former Globe employees, leaders noticed a 20 percent uptick in the amount of work being produced when the company went remote and decided to “release the pressure” by giving them Fridays off while maintaining eight-hour days the rest of the week, said chief executive Mike Swartz. Productivity is back to pre-COVID levels and revenue hasn’t dropped, despite working one fewer day, he said — achieved by cutting back on meetings, hackathons, and internal projects — while employee happiness and loyalty increased. The company holds meetings one Friday a month, and managers often use the other Fridays to tie up loose ends, but for most employees, it’s a real day off.

The Wanderlust Group, which is largely remote but has offices in Cambridge and Newport, has grown from 35 to 100 employees over the past few years, while productivity has risen — success Melillo attributes in no small part to attracting talented “recovering tech professionals” tired of working at a frenetic pace. Knowledge workers often work beyond 9-to-5, and giving them an extra day when nothing is expected of them helps balance that out, Melillo said.

Advertisement

Liz Powers, chief executive of the Boston company ArtLifting, said employees have been working toward a four-day work week since 2019. “We don’t need to squeeze people to do more and more,” she said. “By having a healthy work-life balance, you can actually gain huge efficiencies.” Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Yes, focus and discipline is required, and people tend to work on Mondays when there’s a deadline looming. But at the very least, it’s made the weekends “a hell of a lot better,” said Melillo, who now spends Monday mornings taking his now two daughters — age 3 and 18 months — to swimming lessons and putting them down for naps. As a leader who played in the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league system: “You’re supposed to put your team in the best position to play the game,” he said.

Every company is trying to figure out how to “loosen the reins” to provide more flexibility, said Tracy Burns, head of the Northeast HR Association. “I think a lot of it is about trust,” she said.

The four-day-week movement got a major boost from the recent success of trials conducted by the New Zealand nonprofit 4 Day Week Global After a pilot program in the United Kingdom last year involving 61 companies with 2,900 employees that shortened working hours for six months with no reduction in pay, research by Boston College professors Juliet Schor and Wen Fan and others found that 92 percent of employers planned to continue with reduced work weeks. The companies rated their business productivity and performance a 7.5 out of 10 and reported that revenue rose and resignations fell. Among employees, 71 percent reported reduced burnout and 43 percent said their mental health improved.

Advertisement

Before the trials, 4 Day Week Global showed employers how to increase efficiency, namely by reducing meetings and distractions. Automation and technology can also play a role. The premise is simple, said Schor, who serves on the nonprofit’s academic board: “What is the amount of slack that you have in your workplace that you can engineer out?”

Looking back, the majority of workers in the UK pilot felt the pace of work had increased during the trial, but not the intensity — a dichotomy that might be explained by people adjusting to the faster pace, Schor said. Some managers and staff also expressed concerns about the workplace becoming less convivial; one employee noted it felt taboo to interrupt co-workers. Anecdotally, the experiment may have been less successful in construction and manufacturing companies, which were slightly less likely than other employers to continue with four-day weeks.

At the Boston company ArtLifting, a platform for artists who are homeless or have disabilities, employees have been working toward a four-day work week since 2019, starting with every other Friday off in the summer. The feedback has been so positive “it was a no-brainer” to continue, said chief executive Liz Powers, and three-day weekends are now year-round. Focused “heads-down work” takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ArtLifting, which is now mostly remote. Meetings have been cut back, and those that remain all have a stated purpose — Learn, Decide, Do, or Bond— with the latter intended to foster co-worker connections.

Advertisement

Just as the pandemic showed employers how efficient people could be without the usual workplace distractions, it also made them pay more attention to mental health, said Powers, whose company is now part of a 4 Day Week pilot.

“We don’t need to squeeze people to do more and more,” she said. “By having a healthy work-life balance, you can actually gain huge efficiencies.”

Christina Bailey, chief growth officer at ArtLifting, admits she was skeptical at first. But she’s come around in a big way.

“I don’t want to use language that is inappropriately extreme, but it’s almost life changing,” she said.

Bailey relocated from Boston to Charlotte, N.C., to be closer to her family, including her mother, who is now in hospice care. In addition to running errands and taking tennis lessons on Fridays, Bailey can spend time with her mother without experiencing “that tear between caregiving and work.” Bailey admits to occasionally working on Fridays, and acknowledges work days are more intense now, but in a good way: “We’re getting more done faster.”

Like most major changes, shortening the work week is easier at smaller companies with salaried employees. Health insurance provider Point32Health in Canton, which has more than 4,300 hourly and salaried employees, has been looking into ways to offer more flexibility — and is now officially a hybrid company — but reducing hours isn’t among them. Aside from the question of how all the work gets done, the complexities of implementing the change would be considerable, said chief people officer Peter Church.

“It’s like that children’s book ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,’ " he said. “You’re going through these series of questions and each one brings you to a different thread . . . and I just don’t know what unravels when you pull it.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.