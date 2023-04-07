Here are 25 locals on the Forbes billionaires list

According to Forbes, head of LVMH Bernard Arnault replaced Elon Musk as the world’s richest person, the first citizen of France to lead the ranking, with a net worth of $211 billion. The United States continues to dominate the list, with 735 billionaires collectively worth $4.5 trillion.

The list, which is published annually, ranked 2,640 individuals who are worth $12.2 trillion combined, a drop of $500 billion compared to 2022. Forbes reported that nearly half the list of billionaires make less than they did a year ago. And 254 people dropped off the list this year, including the cofounders of Boston e-retailer Wayfair.

Forbes Magazine released its 2023 list of billionaires this week, and it includes at least 25 people in Massachusetts.

Abigail Johnson remains the wealthiest person in Massachusetts, with a fortune of $21.6 billion.

These are the 25 local people who made it on the billionaires list:

No. 72 — Abigail Johnson, $21.6 billion

Abigail Johnson, 61, has served as CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments since 2014. Her net worth climbed from $21.2 billion to $21.6 billion in 2023. She owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake in the firm.

No. 165 — Robert Kraft, $10.6 billion

Robert Kraft, 81, bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994. The team is now worth about $6 billion and has won six Super Bowl rings. His net worth is $10.6 billion, up from $8.3 billion in 2022.

No. 352 — Edward Johnson, IV, $6.8 billion

Edward Johnson IV, 58, is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. He is the brother of current Fidelity CEO and Chairman Abigail Johnson. Johnson is the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company FMR. His wealth grew from $6.3 billion to $6.8 billion in 2023.

No. 497 — Elizabeth Johnson, $5.3 billion

Elizabeth Johnson, 59, is the sister of Abigail Johnson. She founded Louisburg Farm, a stable of show jumping horses based in Wellington, Florida, in 2013.

No. 534 — Robert Hale, Jr., $5 billion

Robert Hale Jr., 56, is the founder and CEO of telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications.

No. 552 — Jim Davis & Family, $4.9 billion

Jim Davis, 79, is the chairman of New Balance. He and his family own an estimated 95 percent of the company. His net worth decreased from $5.4 billion to $4.9 billion in 2023.

No. 642 — Stéphane Bancel, $4.4 billion

Stéphane Bancel, 50, is the CEO and director of biotech firm Moderna, the Cambridge biotech that developed a COVID-19 vaccine, which placed Bancel on the billionaires list for the first time in 2021.

No. 679 — Jeremy Jacobs, $4.1 billion

Jeremy Jacobs, 83, is the owner of the NHL’s Boston Bruins ice hockey team.

No. 699 — John Henry, $4 billion

John Henry, 73, is the owner of the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe, and the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club.

No. 852 — Amos Hostetter, Jr., $3.4 billion

Amos Hostetter Jr., 86, made a fortune as cable TV pioneer in the 1990s. His family’s Barr Foundation donates tens of millions of dollars each year to support the arts and education and fight climate change.

No. 1104 — Frank Laukien, $2.9 billion

Frank Laukien, 63, is the chairman and CEO of Bruker Corp., a scientific instruments manufacturer headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

No. 1217 — Herb Chambers, $2.5 billion

Herb Chambers, 81, dominates the New England auto sales market, with 59 dealerships selling brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Lexus, and Porsche.

No. 1217 — Bill Alfond, $2.6 billion

Bill Alfond, 74, and his siblings are billionaires thanks to Warren Buffett’s purchase of the Dexter Shoe Company. He owns a small stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

No. 1217 — Ted Alfond, $2.6 billion

Ted Alfond, 78, his two siblings share a roughly 5 percent stake in Fenway Sports Group.

No. 1368 — Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, $2.2 billion

Phillip Ragon, 73, is the founder of InterSystems, a software company that enables hospitals and banks to analyze big data.

No. 1434 — Timothy Springer, $2.3 billion

Timothy Springer, 75, is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School. He was a founding investor in Moderna in 2010.

No. 1647 — Alan Trefler, $1.8 billion

Alan Trefler, 67, is the founder of the software company Pegasystems, a Cambridge-based software company he launched in 1983.

No. 1725 — Tom Werner, $1.7 billion

Tom Werner, 72, rose to fame as a TV executive, producing hits like “That 70′s Show” and “3rd Rock From The Sun.” He cofounded Fenway Sports Group in 2001, and is currently chairman of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

No. 1804 — Irving Grousbeck, $1.6 billion

Irving Grousbeck, 88, is a co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

No. 1804 — Robert Langer, $1.6 billion

Robert Langer, 74, is a cofounder of Moderna and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he leads the eponymous Langer Lab. Langer’s net worth remained the same from 2022.

No. 1804 — Noubar Afeyan, $1.6 billion

Noubar Afeyan, 60, is the founder and CEO of Cambridge-based life sciences venture firm Flagship Pioneering and the chairman and cofounder of Moderna.

No. 1905 — Jim Koch, $1.5 billion

Jim Koch, 73, created Samuel Adams beer in 1984 and took the Boston Beer Company public in 1995.

No. 2133 — Seth Klarman, $1.3 billion

Seth Klarman, 65, runs Boston-based firm Baupost, which has $30 billion under management.

No. 2405 — Paul Fireman, $1.1 billion

Paul Fireman, 79, bought the US distribution rights for a British company in 1979 and turned it into Reebok, the sports footwear and apparel company now owned by Adidas.

No. 2540 — George Sakellaris, $1 billion

George Sakellaris, 76, is the founder and CEO of Ameresco, a clean technology integrator that trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.