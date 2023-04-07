Jobs are plentiful in Massachusetts. Workers are not.

In Massachusetts, the most recent data show employers added nearly 92,000 jobs in past 12 months through February , a period when economic growth tailed off as borrowing costs spiked. For a comparison, the state gained 55,000 jobs in the 12 months before COVID hit.

The job market has been surprisingly strong despite the Federal Reserve’s yearlong effort to handcuff inflation with high interest rates.

But Friday morning the Labor Department provided fresh evidence that employers here and across the country are growing more cautious amid heightened economic uncertainty.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, the eight consecutive month in which hiring slowed or was flat. The unemployment rate ticked down a notch to 3.5 percent.

As employers scale back recruiting, Fed officials are clinging to their Hail Mary hope for a “soft landing” — that is, a return to manageable inflation without millions of workers losing their paychecks.

They don’t want to derail the progress made by many American workers in the post-pandemic economic expansion: greater opportunities to join the workforce, especially in lower-income communities, a shorter path to better-paying jobs, and increased job security. Wages have climbed, though not for many workers when adjusted for inflation.

All these gains will be in jeopardy if the Fed pushes too hard on rates and causes a “hard landing,” or deep recession.

Local employers, meanwhile, are confronting longer-term challenges that are largely separate from Fed policy and the possibility of a recession this year or next.

Hiring in Massachusetts hasn’t kept pace with the country overall, in large part because our pool of available workers is shrinking. Three years on, the labor shortage has contributed to Massachusetts having barely surpassed its pre-pandemic employment peak while national employment is up 2 percent.

“It’s a tight labor market right now, and it’s going to remain so into the future,” said Branner Stewart, senior research manager at the UMass Donahue Institute.

The problem is rooted in demographics. There are fewer younger workers to replace retiring baby boomers, while a key source of the state’s labor force growth — foreign workers — has been suppressed, first by COVID and now by stricter US immigration policy.

But there are other structural issues that threaten to make matters worse, Stewart said.

In the era of remote work, Massachusetts’ appeal is fading due to a lack of affordable housing, high energy and child care costs, a struggling mass transit system, and steep taxes, which now include the surcharge on incomes exceeding $1 million. Even as employers report that they are adding jobs, Stewart said, separate household data collected by the Labor Department shows declining employment in recent months.

That divergence, he said, suggests that many local companies are filling jobs with workers living out of state.

Throw in the weather, and it’s no surprise that Boston landed squarely in the middle of the pack of hot job markets in a recent ranking by The Wall Street Journal. The top metro areas were the Sunbelt cities of Nashville, Tenn., Austin, Texas, and Jacksonville, Fla.

Worker shortages aren’t unique to Massachusetts, of course, and we have economic assets that other states — including rising stars like Florida and Texas — can’t match: world-class universities and hospitals, thriving biotech and professional services sectors, and a highly educated workforce.

Moreover, we’ll never be among the cheapest places to live or run a business, and we don’t have to be to remain prosperous. People move out of state for myriad reasons, not just taxes or the T. The same goes for companies when they make decisions on where to hire.

But the state requires a growing labor force to thrive.

Do we have the political will to dismantle zoning restrictions that block new housing? To fund increases in day care subsidies and early childhood education slots? To cough up the money to fix the MBTA? To make the tax code fairer?

Changes on this scale are needed to keep the economy — workers and employers alike — moving forward.

There really is no other option.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.