Are you an anxious achiever? A new book gives voice to this inner turmoil ... and tells us how to abandon it.

As someone with panic disorder, I could completely relate to her. In so many ways, I feel like anxiety drives me: to do more, to be more, to achieve more. Sometimes, it makes me feel productive and triumphant. But, sometimes, it’s completely exhausting. Can you relate? Probably: About 32 percent of Americans will experience an anxiety disorder during adulthood. (How do the rest of you manage? Tell me!)

Digital consultant (and Lexington mom) Morra Aarons-Mele hosts “The Anxious Achiever“ leadership podcast, in which she slices into the gritty underbelly of what so many working parents face: a sense of impostor syndrome, of striving and wondering why, of nerves around finances (college, anyone?), and that endless slog toward contentment. Her book, “The Anxious Achiever,” comes out next week from Harvard Business Review Press. While the book is primarily geared to leaders — people whose anxiety both drives and undermines them in the workplace — it’s also applicable to parents who grapple with perfectionism, control, and toxic ambition, and who worry about passing that on to their kids.

Advertisement

Aarons-Mele and I chatted in between COVID infections (talk about anxiety-producing … I got it, then I rebounded), and I found her so honest and refreshing. Pick up her book on Tuesday, April 11.

Get Parenting Unfiltered Unvarnished, approachable, candid conversations and resources for Greater Boston parents. Enter Email Sign Up

I feel like anxiety is a word that gets thrown around so much now. It covers all manner of stress. Everybody’s anxious! And I’m like: Have you ever gone to the ER thinking you’re having a heart attack? Because that’s anxiety. How do you define it?

A persistent worry, fear, or sense of dread that something bad is going to happen — or that you’re going to do something bad that will have negative consequences.

Do you think that anxiety can ever be channeled for good? You write about it as a double-edged sword, which makes so much sense: It’s a motivator, but it’s also a tiring way to live.

Advertisement

The term “anxious achiever” is very much meant to capture that love-hate, double-edged sword where you feel like anxiety is your oxygen. It helps you get where you want to be. You credit it with a lot that you’ve done in your life. It’s your operating system. But at the same time, if it’s unchecked, it’s a drain on our joy. It’s a drain on our relationships. It has huge downstream and upstream effects on other people in our lives and on our mental health.

To me, it’s really not about saying: “I’m going to cure my anxiety; it’s bad.” And it’s not saying anxiety is amazing — I don’t think anyone would say that.

But you should always listen to your anxiety. It is data. You shouldn’t always do what it’s telling you to do, though. That’s the key. … I want people to get to a place of: This is what my anxiety is really trying to tell me. Am I anxious before a deadline? Before I meet with my boss who makes me feel like an impostor? Do I have a profound fear of loss?

Sign up for Parenting Unfiltered. Globe staff

What’s driving our fears? What’s anxiety telling us? Is it a fear of a loss of safety? Of status?

We all have different [fears]. And a psychotherapist would tell you that it’s rooted in many different reasons, probably around your childhood. I operate from a fundamental fear of loss, loss of love, and loss of security.

Advertisement

This stuff becomes so habitual. We act it out all the time. You might go into a sales meeting, and numbers are down, and your boss says: “I really need you to step it up this month.” And all of a sudden, the fear of loss, especially around money and security, is triggered. And so you’re overcome with anxiety.

I hear from a lot of parents who feel like perfectionism is certainly a driver, even if they don’t want to fully admit it. I think of my sixth-grader: I worry about his grades. I worry about what level classes he should take. And I really check my own motivation: Why am I invested in this? What am I so nervous about? Do you think that perfectionism plays a role in parenting?

Perfectionism is anxiety because what it’s saying to you is: If I’m not like this, we’re not worthy. I think it plays into a very deep fear of shame for a lot of us, and expectations. I think my biggest aha moment when writing this book and doing this work is the profound role that expectations play in our lives and our anxieties all day long.

When you live in a place like we live — and you probably were a pretty high achiever yourself — you have expectations that you carry around that probably make you anxious. I’m in the same boat. I was that gold star kid, and I am parenting children who are different, who come home and tell me how their kids will go to Russian math three times a week.

Advertisement

And so my anxiety is at level 100, right? Because it’s tapping into all of those feelings. It’s tapping into my own expectations. It’s tapping into the expectations of this crazy system we live in. It’s tapping into the fear of scarcity. This world feels so much scarcer in terms of resources. It really triggers us. I think all we can do as parents is to try to be aware and ask ourselves these questions.

One of my favorite quotes in the book is from Tom Greenspon, a therapist. And he says without your perfectionism, you would still be the same amazing, excellent person, and you’d still create the same amazing, excellent work. Perfectionism is just a layer of anxiety telling you things are really high stakes and stressful.

I think we can help ourselves turn that temperature down and lessen our emotional investment in results and try to move forward without anxiety just screaming at us. We deserve that.

What do you mean by lack of resources?

Will my kid be able to go to college? Will they be able to get a job? And the youth mental health crisis is so profound. There’s this sense of: If I do push my kid, if I do have high expectations for my kid, am I damaging their mental health?

Can you talk to me a little bit about impostor syndrome? How do we confront it?

Advertisement

It’s really controversial right now, which I think is good. A lot of times, when people walk into a room and they feel like they don’t belong there, it’s because other people subconsciously feel like they don’t belong there. We work, go to school, and parent in toxic, racist, patriarchal, biased systems. I am one with the argument that impostor syndrome is not all in your head.

But, ultimately, we have to learn how to deal with it. Because when we feel like impostors all the time, we don’t ever get to break free or take risks, or have our kids try new things. You can learn to spot when it’s happening, to interrogate it. And to sometimes say: You know what? I don’t care if I don’t belong here.

When my son made the soccer team in town, he was so full of impostor syndrome. And I was like: “Well, let’s look at all these proof points. You scored all these goals, and you play all these positions, and your coach said this.” Objective data can help. But ultimately, it’s knowing that imposter syndrome is an anxiety reaction. It’s not necessarily true. And it’s something that you can manage through.

I really appreciate when people talk about the realities of finances and money, and how scary that sort of stuff can be. I think in your podcast you said how easy it is for overachieving parents to put pressure on their kids to go to the quote-unquote “perfect” school. And that’s a double-edged sword because not only are you projecting onto your kids, which we all know is unhealthy, but then you’re also like: Can I even afford it? It’s scary.

Right! Am I a failure if I can’t afford it? I think the huge amount of resources that life takes for everyone can’t help but make parents anxious, which makes kids anxious.

What do we do about that spiral?

I think for those of us who are Gen Xers or older millennials, it was just a different magnitude of cost. You could afford life back then. But nobody can afford life right now! I feel … also that we can’t replicate what we grew up with, a lot of us, who grew up in nice middle-class families.

Anxiety loves a vacuum. We anxious people worry. We ruminate. And the only way to interrupt it, especially when it’s something like paying for college, is to have a plan and to look that money in the face. And my challenge to myself is: Can I use my anxiety productively to work to pay for college? A little bit of anxiety about it is OK. Sometimes, when we have a goal, we have to be anxious, and that’s part of life. But what I don’t want people to do, and what I used to be guilty of myself, especially around money, is avoiding it — worrying, putting it off for another day, all that stuff that just makes your anxiety bloom. It really takes courage to sit down and say: This is something that is so scary, it pushes all my buttons, all my triggers, and I’m going to get help, make a plan, and face this.

Can we get prescriptive for a minute? Where do we go from here? How do we dance with this anxiety beast?

First, just understand that anxiety is a very normal human emotion. We all feel it. It’s on a spectrum. And anxiety is data. It’s not good or bad. What you can learn from it is what it’s trying to tell you: where you’re stuck; where you’re acting out habits, actions, or behaviors that just aren’t good for you and aren’t good for your kids.

I realized that a lot of the ways I acted out anxiety were not good for my kids. They had a mom who was always working. I work out my anxiety, that makes me feel better, but what I was showing them was that you just never stop. In the book, I go through triggers: What’s setting me off? How do I react? And are these actions serving me? Can I do some work to choose how I respond? It’s the work of a lifetime, but when you can do that, you become extremely self-aware. You become more empathetic and you become more compassionate, and more honest, as a human being.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.