Can I trust this long-distance relationship?

Q. I am in a long-distance relationship with a man where we only see each other every three to four weeks. We have known each other for many years. Prior to being with me, he was active on a dating website where he met several women whom he dated for various amounts of time.

When we began seeing each other, about two years ago, I told him that a monogamous relationship was important to me and asked him to get off the dating website. He agreed.

A couple of months ago, I walked into a room where he’d been reading and saw that he was looking at a picture of a young woman on his phone. He quickly turned his phone off and I didn’t say anything. Last month he was showing me something in his e-mails on his desktop computer, and I saw that he had written to someone who had clearly contacted him through the dating website. When I asked him about it, his explanation was that he has tried many times to get off the dating website but he still gets several e-mails each week from women, and that he usually doesn’t write back, but sometimes he does to say he is in a relationship. I want to believe him but this seems fishy to me. Your thoughts?

WANT TO BELIEVE

A. The e-mail part is fishy to me. He gets e-mails? From the apps? That doesn’t make sense. Even if it did, why would he feel the need to respond?

I can’t tell you whether to trust this person. I have no idea if he’s lying about how he uses — or ignores — the dating sites.

What I can say is that the two of you might not be cut out for this kind of long-distance relationship. Maybe he is looking at apps because he’s bored and lonely. Maybe you’re realizing that three to four weeks with no in-person contact is a very long time.

How long do you want to be with someone who’s this unavailable to you? You say you knew each other for years before this, but the romantic relationship is its own chapter. Years of friendship can’t prevent the bumps coming up now. You have to evaluate things as they are.

You can ask him for access to his accounts and check them yourself, but that kind of request might kill everything good here. You can find out if he needs help deleting these accounts (maybe he really does ... some people are bad with technology). But first, consider what you want in a few weeks — or months. Is it this? Is it enough? Ask him that question too.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If she has to monitor his e-mail and whatever else, then she doesn’t trust him. If she doesn’t trust him, she should end the relationship. Whether he’s up to something or not, that’s an awful situation for both of them to have to live with.

THEREALAMIGHTY-ZEESUS





You two aren’t seeing one another enough to fulfill his (and maybe your) needs. Hence, he’s shopping around. If he’s this careless in your presence, you can be sure that he’s spending plenty of your time apart looking around. Move on if you don’t like it.

FAKEITTILLYOUMAKEIT





If he *really* wanted to be off the apps, he’d be off the apps. Completely. Like, no woman contacting him, and him feeling a sense of obligation to respond that he’s in a relationship. Which is ridiculous — why not just deactivate/terminate his account?! Sounds like he’s keeping his options open. It’s also telling that YOU asked him to get off the apps in the beginning — it’s not something he did proactively.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Personally I think your boyfriend is full of bologna. You can hide your profile on the apps or you can simply request not to renew, you’ll still be on the dating site for the remaining period of your subscription, but I don’t know any subscription that would last for two years. Time to let go of this guy.

READER158





He doesn’t need help deleting his apps, but the two of you should have an open talk on how you each see your relationship and where you both want it to go. Maybe he doesn’t want an exclusive relationship. Talk about that and also talk about the long-distance issue.

BKLYNMOM





You have had two red flags that he is actively looking around. The fact that he does it while you are there — and not during the several weeks he has to be alone — shows his activity level (moderately high, can’t stop while you are visiting). I am not into the detective business (searching phones/computers, setting up stings). You aren’t engaged or married or living together, so it’s time to reevaluate and expect to be dumped in the future when he finally finds the connection he is looking for.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





It’s not hard to get off dating sites. At all. Not hard. The only issue is that sometimes, after a long time, they will send you e-mails trying to get you to sign up again unless you stop that. He’s on them because he wants to be on them. Also, a long-distance relationship doesn’t work unless there is an end in sight. You need better communication with him, and quite frankly, I think he’s playing you. You are being willfully ignorant of all this with the hopes that it will work out as you want it to. Break up and move on.

JSMUS





Maybe he is telling the truth, maybe he is lonely and isn’t hiding it because he wants you to be the one to end it. Two years long distance is a long-time.

SOMEWHEREINMA

