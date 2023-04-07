CBS carpools resources for James Corden sendoff

The end of CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden” approaches. The show will come to a close after eight years on April 27, after which it will be replaced by a new incarnation of “@midnight,” an alt-comedy game show from the 2010s.

For the final three weeks, the show will host a range of guests including Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, and Sharon Stone. Corden will also feature three more of his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, one of which will be with K-pop stars Blackpink.