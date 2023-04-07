fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

CBS carpools resources for James Corden sendoff

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2023, 9 minutes ago
James Corden (pictured in November) will host “The Late Late Show" for the last time on April 27.Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images/file

The end of CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden” approaches. The show will come to a close after eight years on April 27, after which it will be replaced by a new incarnation of “@midnight,” an alt-comedy game show from the 2010s.

For the final three weeks, the show will host a range of guests including Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, and Sharon Stone. Corden will also feature three more of his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, one of which will be with K-pop stars Blackpink.

Advertisement

On the 27th, a couple of hours before the final broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” CBS will begin the farewell with a primetime hour called “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” at 10 p.m.

K-pop stars Blackpink will be among the last acts to perform Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.Amy Harris/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Boston Globe video