LOVE LETTERS

Tell us your experience with prenuptial agreements

By Meredith Goldstein and Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2023, 1 hour ago

Love Letters

Do you have a prenup? Why? or why not?

Did figuring out the specifics of a prenuptial agreement ruin the romance? Do your parents/kids have a different perspective about prenups than you do?

Do you wish you’d had a prenup? Was it too late by the time you needed one? Did putting a prenup together help you and a partner talk about money in a way that helped the relationship?

Meredith Goldstein, of Love Letters, is seeking stories about prenups for her Love Letters podcast. The stories can be told anonymously – she knows this is sensitive stuff.

Share your prenup tale and philosophies by filling out the form below.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Open the tab and fill out the form and hit submit. That's it! Keep a look out for your question in the next Love Letters.

