Another principal leaves Mount Pleasant High School in Providence

Wobberson Torchon, who currently works as the executive director of secondary schools at the district, will take over as principal at Mount Pleasant on Monday.

In a letter families sent Thursday, Principal Tiffany Delaney announced that she is taking a new role in the district’s central office to work in the teaching and learning department. She cited “health issues” as the reason she is stepping away from her role running one of the district’s largest schools.

“While I am excited for the new challenges of this district-wide role, I will deeply miss our Mount Pleasant community,” Delaney wrote in the letter. “The past year as principal here has been rewarding and I treasure the relationships I have made during my time here. Please know that I am truly grateful to all of you for your support and your dedication to our students.”

Mount Pleasant has long been one of the lowest-performing schools in the district, and it has suffered from frequent leadership turnover for much of the past decade. As of Thursday, 63.9 percent of the school’s 1,132 students were on track to be chronically absent this school year, which means they have missed at least 10 percent of all school days.

The school came under scrutiny earlier this year when an assistant principal sent an e-mail to all staff attempting to raise money for an undocumented student to pay off a human trafficker in another country. The assistant principal, Stefani Harvey, has been out on leave since January, according to a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Education.













