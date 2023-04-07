April showers nowhere to be found in much of New England

The GFS model has virtually no rain through for the next 10 days across much of New England.

Most know the saying “April showers bring May flowers” and there’s good meteorology behind it, but this year the shower spigot is in the off mode and shows no signs of turning on any time soon.

Mid-April can be cold and somewhat showery but it can also provide sunshine and mild temperatures. Let me say at the outset that for most of us, the weather over the next 10 days is going to be quite spectacular.

The pattern we are in is really the same one we’ve been in all winter. The lack of snow was partially because of a lack of cold air and also a result of below-average precipitation in February when it is typically the snowiest.

Out West, the other side of this persistent pattern, hundreds of inches of snow have fallen and skiers will be carving down the slopes seemingly into summer. Here we are locally and this April has less than half an inch of precipitation so far. I don’t see much at all in the foreseeable future.

The green-up phase is just getting underway and therefore there are a lot of dry leaves and other brush about. We have a red flag warning posted through Friday evening due to the lack of rain, the gusty winds, and the low humidity.

Red flag warnings are posted for much of southern New England on Friday. NOAA

Over the weekend it will actually be a bit colder than average along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle towards 50 on Saturday and just over that mark by Sunday. All of this with dry conditions.

Then, during next week, the sun continues and temperatures will moderate. I’m expecting 60s on Monday and Tuesday with a surge of warm air by Thursday. This is when temperatures could reach the 70s and 80s in many locations.

I don’t see any chance of rain for at least a week and it could go longer.

A sunny pattern will continue through next week across New England. NOAA

While we have only experienced one week of April so far — if this pattern were to continue relatively intact this could end up being one of our driest Aprils on record. Of course, it only takes a few hours of heavy precipitation to change that and the final week of the month could bring wetter weather but for now this pattern is locked in tight.