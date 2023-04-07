More than 100 golden retrievers to cross Boston Marathon finish line the day before the race

Spencer went viral in a 2018 video that showed him holding “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth to cheer on the marathoners running past him in the rain. Spencer had been going to watch the marathon near Ashland State Park since 2014, and Penny, who was three years younger, was often seen by his side along the marathon route.

The canine conclave will take place the day before the big race and will celebrate Spencer, who died at age 13 after a battle with cancer, and his owner’s other dog, Penny, who died eight days later at age 10.

More than 100 golden retrievers and their owners will walk to the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 16 in honor of Spencer, the marathon’s official dog, who died in February .

Spencer was was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in September 2022. He died on Feb. 17.

“Every day that Spencer was here with us he was beating the odds exponentially,” his owner, Rich Powers, wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post on Feb. 21. “We have enjoyed sharing our special gift with you all. He has been an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of people. He was an angel on earth.”

In a tweet that same day, the the Boston Athletic Association said Spencer’s “spirit and determination” was inspiring to all.

“We’ll miss you, and are proud to call you a friend and forever the Official Dog of the Boston Marathon,” the BAA wrote.

Penny died on Feb. 25. She was suffering from a different type of cancer.

“She took it very hard when we lost Spencer; they were very bonded,” Powers told the Globe. “Spencer was amazing, and Penny was equally amazing.”

A billboard on Route 126 in Ashland now features larger-than-life photos of Spencer and Penny, along with the slogan “FOREVER BOSTON STRONG.”

The special 1-mile walk event on Sunday, April 16, is being organized by a local group called MA Golden Meetups.

“Spencer and Penny’s deaths shook the Massachusetts golden retriever community. We all felt connected to them through our love for these dogs and all golden retrievers,” Elisha Bussiere, the cofounder and marketing director for MA Golden Meetups, said in a statement. “Our members wanted to do something for the Marathon to spread love and offer comfort in memory of these dogs who brought joy and comfort to so many others.”

According to the group’s website, the walk will start at 10 a.m. from outside the Park Street MBTA station at Boston Common and end at the Boston Marathon finish line “in memory of Spencer and Penny, the Boston Marathon Goldens, and so many of our beloved furry members who have battled canine cancer,” the website states.

Dog owners were required to RSVP in advance of the April 16 event, and as of Friday, organizers were no longer accepting new registrations because the attendance limit had been reached.

