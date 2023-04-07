School Committee chair responds to superintendent candidate’s claim that his offer was rescinded for using the word ‘ladies’ in an e-mail

Perrone, who is the interim superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, was offered the role as Easthampton’s next superintendent last month and has said he planned to accept the position.

Kwiecinski told the Daily Hampshire Gazette in an e-mailed statement on Thursday there were “too many concerns” before the committee had begun negotiating the rest of Perrone’s contract for the position and “alarm bells were going off.”

Following Vito Perrone’s claim that his offer to become the next Easthampton superintendent was rescinded for addressing his future colleagues as “ladies” in a negotiation e-mail, School Committee Chair Cynthia Kwiecinski has spoken out, saying there were other factors in the decision.

Last week, he e-mailed Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, the committee’s executive assistant, to request a few changes to the contract, including salary changes for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, some additional vacation and sick days, according to the Gazette. It was in that e-mail that he referred to Kwiecinski and Colby as “ladies.”

In an interview with the Gazette, Perrone said Kwiecinski later told him that addressing both women as ladies was a “microaggression,” and “the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem.” The School Committee revoked his job offer after meeting in executive session last Thursday, the Gazette reported.

Kwiecinski told the Gazette on Thursday it is true that she was insulted by the way Perrone addressed her and Colby in the correspondence, and that while she speaks informally most of the time, she uses formal titles when addressing a public official.

She also told the Gazette that after sharing Perrone’s counterproposal with the School Committee, “most members” thought addressing the chair “with a familiarity that he had not earned” was “extremely unprofessional” and “inappropriate.”

“The salutation ‘Ladies’ raised concerns among most that the candidate might make administrators and teachers feel uncomfortable if used in the future instead of calling them by their names or titles,” Kwiecinski told the Gazette.

Colby, who is not a voting member on the School Committee, wrote in a public Facebook post Wednesday that she wanted people to refrain from “further defaming” her name and character for something she did not say, or have a say in. She said she wanted to make clear that she appreciates being called a lady and treated as such, adding that “the word represents respect.

Kwiecinski also said the School Committee had concerns with Perrone’s requests for paid time off and that his salary demands were “unreasonable,” according to the Gazette.

Neither Perrone nor Kwiecinski responded Friday to the Globe’s requests for comment.

Easthampton School Committee members initially were split on their decision, voting 4-3 to appoint Perrone as the district’s next leader. Perrone told the Gazette he was informed the committee had chosen him after the members sent a police officer to his Westhampton home for a well-being check shortly after midnight on the day of his interview.

“The police officer asked if I was OK because the School Committee was trying to get a hold of me,” he told the Gazette. “My interview ended at 8 o’clock and I ended up falling asleep around 10:15 ... I thought my phone was on, but I guess it wasn’t.”

In her statement to the Gazette, Kwiecinski said the School Committee tried “every means to reach the applicant” and eventually requested the wellness check after an hour because there was genuine concern about his well-being. She told the Gazette that a superintendent should be “available as needed 24/7, with reasonable allowances for personal matters and other obligations,” and that members were “troubled by his lack of response and by his explanation.”

Hundreds hoped to get into Tuesday’s School Committee meeting to weigh in on the issue, but after the Zoom reached its capacity, the committee was forced to push off the virtual-only meeting until next week.

The agenda for next Monday’s meeting includes a discussion and potential vote on whether to continue negotiations with “the candidate,” which appears to reference Perrone, or possibly voting for “a candidate,” and making an offer, which could refer to a different candidate.

