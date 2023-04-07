Fast-moving brush fires destroy homes in Burlington, Weston

There were no injuries, but a resident was displaced, the statement said.

In Burlington, a fire at 3 Polk St. quickly grew to two-alarms, drawing assistance from several area departments. The single family home is a total loss, the fire department said in a statement.

Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, brush fires were reported in multiple Massachusetts communities Friday, including Burlington and Weston, where homes were destroyed by multi-alarm blazes.

Around 12:15 p.m., Burlington firefighters responded the single-family home after receiving 911 calls reporting a brush fire near the home and the entrance of Francis Wyman Elementary School.

Firefighters arrived to see winds pushing the brush fire up against one side of the home, where there was a compromised gas line that began feeding the fire as well, the statement said.

Firefighters simultaneously battled the fire from outside the home and battled the brush fire to prevent it from spreading to a nearby home that was under construction.

“Companies did a great job of stopping the spread of the brush fire as well as knocking down the structure fire and protecting all of the exposures,” Burlington fire Chief Andrew Connerty said in the statement.

Firefighters from Woburn, Billerica and Bedford provided mutual aid at the scene of the fire, the statement said, while firefighters from Reading and Stoneham covered Burlington stations. The cause remains under investigation by Burlington fire, the statement said.

The National Weather Service in Norton issued a red flag fire warning Friday due to dry air and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

“Around noon, there were northwest winds around 20 miles per hour with gusts in the 30 to 35 mile-per-hour range,” said Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The measurement was taken at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, a town away from Burlington.

In Weston, firefighters battled multiple brush fires — one of which spread to a home on the 500 block of North Avenue and reached four alarms, as well as spread to over an acre of woodland, according to their Facebook page.

In the Blue Hills, Braintree fire and Quincy fire battled another brush fire, Norfolk County Control said in a Facebook post.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.