Firefighters battle four-alarm house fire, brush fires in Weston

The state Department of Fire Services is responding to the scene, according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the department.

Weston Fire Department first tweeted about the blaze on North Avenue at 1:24 p.m. Fire officials said on Facebook that there were “multiple brush fires in the area from flying embers.”

Firefighters battled a four-alarm house fire and brush fires in Weston Friday afternoon, officials said.

“We are assisting in the investigation, and we have a rehab unit at the scene, supporting firefighters,” Wark said.

The blaze comes amid a high fire danger warning from the National Weather Service due to strong winds and low humidity.

No further information was immediately available Friday afternoon.

4th Alarm now on North Ave, 4th alarm companies being assigned to brush fire North Ave at Lincoln St, @NewtonFireDept C1 assuming command for the brush fire. — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) April 7, 2023

