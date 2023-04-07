fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle four-alarm house fire, brush fires in Weston

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 7, 2023, 34 minutes ago
A four-alarm house fire tore through a Weston home Friday afternoon, officials said.Weston Fire Department

Firefighters battled a four-alarm house fire and brush fires in Weston Friday afternoon, officials said.

Weston Fire Department first tweeted about the blaze on North Avenue at 1:24 p.m. Fire officials said on Facebook that there were “multiple brush fires in the area from flying embers.”

The state Department of Fire Services is responding to the scene, according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the department.

“We are assisting in the investigation, and we have a rehab unit at the scene, supporting firefighters,” Wark said.

The blaze comes amid a high fire danger warning from the National Weather Service due to strong winds and low humidity.

No further information was immediately available Friday afternoon.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

