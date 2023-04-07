Harmony Montgomery search shifts to wetlands along Route 107 in Revere, officials say

The girl was last seen alive in New Hampshire in 2019, according to officials.

The investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who authorities allege was killed by her father, shifted Friday to Revere, where members of law enforcement from two states are searching wetlands along Route 107, officials said.

The child’s body has never been found, and her father, Adam Montgomery, is currently jailed in New Hampshire, where he has pleaded not guilty to killing his child. Prosecutors allege Montgomery repeatedly struck his daughter “in the head with a closed fist” on or around Dec. 7, 2019 in Manchester, N.H.

State Police and Manchester, N.H. police began searching along Route 107 around 9 a.m. Friday “prompted by information developed by investigators,” David Procopio, State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

A large detachment of troopers are engaged in the search, including 18 troopers from the Special Emergency Response Team, four K9s and their handlers, a drone and detectives assigned to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, Procopio wrote.

In a brief statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which is leading the ongoing search for the child and the prosecution of her alleged killer, announced the search in Revere.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” Formella’s office said in the statement. “Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.”

Adam Montgomery was indicted on the murder charge in January.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.