How a dog and a kitten got rescued

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

THE DOG RESCUE

Robert Curran, a volunteer firefighter from the town of Harvard, was recently honored for using his drone to find a dog that got lost in the woods. It happened on Dec. 17, when Karen Hsu was walking Toro, her Shiba Inu, around her neighborhood in Devens and the dog got loose and ran off. When Curran heard the news, he contacted Hsu and said he could use his personal drone to help search for Toro. Curran launched the drone near the Fort Devens Museum parking lot and began searching in a circular pattern. Using thermal imaging, he was able to see a white spot on the camera, and when he zoomed in, “There he was,” Curran said. “I could see the fur and the red collar.” Curran then contacted the family and led them to Toro, whose leash was stuck in some brush. Karen Hsu’s daughter, Vicky, said her family is so grateful. “Toro is part of the family. It could have easily been a worst-case scenario of never finding him,” she said. “Without Robert, we wouldn’t be here today.” On March 27, Curran was given an award from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office in recognition of his efforts. Early praised Curran for knowing “the desperation someone feels when their pet — a member of their family — is missing” and using his knowledge of drones “to help someone in need.”