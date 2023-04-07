Lawyer for Michael Mota’s Skyline claims Providence owes them ‘overpaid rent’

In a statement posted on Skyline’s Facebook page , lawyer Michael Lepizzera Jr. said, “the city has manufactured dishonest reasons to move forward with its complaint for reasons other than non-payment of rent. Those reasons are flat out erroneous, wrong and form absolutely no legal basis to evict Skyline.” He accused the city of “trying to terminate a lease without any supporting legal or factual basis and to wrongfully repossess a building that has been completely refurbished by and at the expense of Skyline with improvements well exceeding $1 million.”

PROVIDENCE — As the city moves to evict Skyline at Waterplace LLC from the space it leases, the lawyer representing both Skyline and its CEO, Michael A. Mota, is insisting that the city had granted the company a fourth rent abatement -- and that the city owes Skyline $54,134 for “overpaid rent.”

In a complaint filed in District Court on April 3, the city is alleging that Skyline at Waterplace has not maintained the property or shown evidence of repairs that allowed them to avoid paying rent for nearly three years. Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration is giving Skyline until May 4 to show evidence that they did the work they’d promised, otherwise the city will seek to have them pay back 32 months of rent, totaling more than $270,000.

In his statement, Lepizzera did not acknowledge the city’s request for evidence of repairs completed. Instead, he threatened legal action against the city. And to support his claim of a fourth abatement, Lepizzera offered a letter he had written earlier this month.

But according to emails between Mota and city officials from 2019 to 2022, obtained by the Globe via a public records request, the city did not grant Skyline a fourth rent abatement.

The parks commissioners had already granted Skyline a 32-month abatement starting December 2019, after Mota complained that the building was in serious disrepair and that his company’s public adjuster estimated remediation work would cost $476,502. Mota requested a fourth rent abatement in 2020, noting that Rhode Island businesses were forced to shut down on March 13, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been crushing as a business for its owners and the employees,” Mota wrote in an email to Parks Superintendent Wendy Nilsson on May 18, 2020. “At this point, we are requesting a rental abatement from March until October and placing it on our [existing] abatement agreement.” He copied the email to Senior Assistant City Solicitor Jillian Barker, Skyline’s director of operations Scott Millard, Lepizzera, and former city council president Michael Solomon, who was the director of business and development for then-Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Barker responded minutes later: “Michael, I’m not sure I understand.... you want us to amend the lease again to add more than 32 months of abated rent?”

Mota replied that afternoon: “It is not fair to have us pay rent on a building we can’t use. My partners are looking for a rent abatement (Separate from the initial agreement) for the months that we are forced to close and not being able to operate. At this point since we are not paying monthly, we can’t ‘not pay’ month to month because we technically pre- paid. So we would like to have that relief at the end of our abatement.”

Nilsson’s response came the next morning, on March 19, 2020. “Sorry Skyline has been hit so hard,” she wrote. “At this point, I am not in support of additional rent abatement.”

Mota emailed Nilsson back, claiming Skyline’s existing abatement was actually “a pre-payment of damage to a building we don’t own” — a reference to the repairs Skyline had agreed to undertake in exchange for their third rent abatement. He again asked for an additional rent abatement to carry them through the pandemic-related closure.

“All we are looking for is the rent for the building during the period that we cannot use it be abated at the end of the 32 months that we already pre-paid,” he wrote.

In the meantime, Skyline at Waterplace received nearly $2 million in federal COVID money, including more than $1.5 million from the restaurant revitalization fund, to be used for payroll, rent or mortgage payments, maintenance, and other costs. Neither Mota nor Lepizzera have answered questions from the Globe about how the money was spent.

Mota continued asking for a break from the city two years later, emailing Elorza, Barker, and Nilsson.

“We are requesting that our rent abatement, which we didn’t get during the closure of the space from the pandemic, gets added on the end of the abatement period,” he wrote in an email dated May 2, 2022. “The end of the abatement is August 1, 2022 and we have only used a small part of the original 32 months. We technically were only able to use it for about 6 months. Which would mean we need to add 26 months to the abatement period.”

Skyline didn’t resume paying rent until this year, after Barker wrote to Lepizzera on Feb. 28 and gave Skyline until March 31 to pay $63,165 in back rent. Lepizzera protested, insisting that the city had “agreed to, prepared, and honored” a fourth lease abatement of six months, from August 2022 through February. Still, Lepizzera sent the city a cashier’s check for $72,295, which included the rent for March. He wrote in the memo section: “Skyline at Waterplace -- Under Protest!”

The Board of Parks Commissioners, which had approved the three other abatements to Skyline’s lease, never voted on a fourth. While Nilsson had authority to negotiate rent abatements for COVID-19 related impacts and closures, as Lepizzera noted, during an October 2020 meeting Nilsson did not include Skyline among the various vendors and tenants that she said needed help. And in his March 13 letter, which he posted to Facebook, Lepizzera himself acknowledged that the proposed fourth abatement was never signed.

“I understand that the City may claim that the Fourth Amendment to Lease was not signed and therefore is invalid,” Lepizzera wrote on March 13. “My response is very simple. The only thing that is invalid here is with this purported legal position.”

Neither Mota nor Lepizzera responded to the Globe’s request for comment Thursday. When asked in early January about Mota’s claims of a fourth abatement, Lepizzera said that he would look into it, but did not share his findings with the Globe.

The city of Providence is not the only entity seeking money from Mota. A recent Globe investigation found that investors, vendors, and creditors who’ve done business with Mota’s various companies, including VirtualCons, are chasing him for money in several states, with 11 lawsuits totaling more than $775,000.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.