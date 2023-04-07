Man out on parole for ′98 killing plays role of Jesus in Stations of the Cross in South End

But perhaps more than anything else, Mercado hoped to inspire others to make faith a part of their lives. As he sees it, helping others is the only way he can possibly make up for what he did 24 years ago.

One was to simply honor God, to whom he reaffirmed his faith while he was a prisoner at MCI Norfolk. Another was to serve as an example to his 20-year-old stepdaughter, who will be baptized this weekend, he said.

Stepping through the streets of the South End, his body slightly hunched under the weight of a heavy cross resting on his shoulder, Gabriel Mercado, once convicted of killing a teenage boy in Dorchester in 1998, reflected on why he agreed to play the role of Jesus Christ in a live rendition of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

“Since I cannot give that life back, I’m always hoping, if God gives me the opportunity to save someone else’s life, I’m more than willing,” he said.

Mercado pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2001 for killing 16-year-old Gregory Suttles in Dorchester on Sept. 13, 1998, according to a copy of the state parole board’s 2018 decision granting Mercado parole.

Suttles, who was from Canton and visiting a cousin in Dorchester, was among a group of people who decided to randomly beat up Mercado’s younger brother, though Suttles was not directly involved in the assault, according to the parole board’s report.

When Mercado’s brother told him what happened, Mercado, then 22, took a handgun and confronted Suttles and the others. He chased Suttles into the cousin’s home and shot him twice. Suttles later died at Boston Medical Center.

Mercado has expressed remorse for the killing ever since. When he began his sentence, he immediately got involved in the Christian community in prison and became an active member organizing services and bible studies.

“When I realized what I did and all the pain I caused and all the damage I caused to society and the victim’s family, I set a goal that it was time for me to change,” he said.

Mercado also pursued an education while serving his time. He studied English and obtained an HVAC certification, and auto mechanic and welding certificates. Since his release in 2018 on his fourth parole hearing, Mercado works as a truck driver and lives in the South End, he said.

“Some days I feel like I don’t deserve it,” he said. “I wish I can give him his life back and it’s not fair that he’s not enjoying his life, his family, and me being free and back with my family. It’s not fair.”

Mercado said he got involved with the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, after he coordinated with a woman there to hold bible readings in Spanish at the prison. He became more active with the church following his release.

He said the person who usually plays the role of Jesus was not able to participate in the Stations of the Cross this year, and he was asked to fill in.

Dressed in gray cloth with a black wig, a crown of thorns, and a heavy wooden cross on his shoulder, Mercado walked in sandals ahead of a group dressed as Roman soldiers as the rendition moved through the South End on Friday afternoon.

“I hope today I was able to touch people and remind them that there is still faith,” he said.

Craig F. Walker of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.