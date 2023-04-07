Mass. leaders react to Texas medication abortion ruling

“One Trump-appointed judge in Texas thinks he knows better than decades of scientific evidence and ruled to block access to medication abortion nationwide,” Warren said in a tweet. “Because of today’s lawless ruling, women could lose access to a safe and legal medication they’ve relied on for decades.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the decision in a series of tweets on Friday, and urged the Biden administration to appeal the case. In another Friday statement, Warren said it was a “lawless ruling by an extremist Republican judge.”

After a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on the Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, throwing into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion, Massachusetts leaders responded swiftly to denounce the ruling.

Advertisement

Governor Maura Healey said the order was “yet another attempt by extremists to ban abortion nationwide.”

“Mifepristone has been used safely for more than 20 years and is the gold standard,” Healey said in a Friday statement. “We stand for civil rights and freedom, and we will always protect access to reproductive health care.”

Healey has scheduled a press conference with advocates and officials on Monday at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, the statement said, to outline her administration’s plan.

“Mifepristone will stay available in Massachusetts,” Healey said in a tweet. “You have my word.”

US Senator Ed Markey said this is part of a “radical right-wing assault on reproductive freedom.”

“Mifepristone is safe, scientifically sound, and still legal,” Markey said in a tweet. “Republicans will stop at nothing to ban abortion nationwide, but we won’t back down.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.