Memorial Drive in Cambridge to return to Sunday schedule for pedestrian use

The stretch of road running between Western Avenue to Gerry’s Landing Road will be closed on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from April 30 to Nov 12, DCR said.

But with the state’s public health emergency set to expire on May 11, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has said the area known as Riverbend Park will revert to its original schedule.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the stretch of Memorial Drive in Cambridge closed to traffic on Sundays to allow for recreational use was expanded to include Saturdays, from the end of April until mid-November.

“During lockdown, DCR closed many road segments throughout greater Boston, including extended hours at Riverbend Park,” DCR Commissioner Douglas Rice wrote in a letter sent Monday to the city. “Riverbend Park is the final remaining park to return to its pre-COVID-19 schedule in the DCR system.”

The announcement has sparked backlash from many city officials and residents who want cyclists, pedestrians and others to be able to enjoy the stretch along the Charles River on both weekend days.

“We think it’s a mistake,” said Christopher Cassa, a representative of the Memorial Drive Alliance, a coalition of local residents and organizations. “It’s one of these places where you can just go on the weekend and see so many different types of people, every age, every ability . . . (in-line) skating and walking.”

In February, after several community meetings, the Cambridge City Council voted 7-2 to ask the state to keep the park open on both days. Some city officials are upset that the agency has not been responsive to the council’s request.

“I am disappointed in DCR’s decision to end Saturday closures, especially without any information about how the decision was made,” Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said in an e-mail to the Globe. “I hope a process for considering Saturday closures in the future is started as soon as possible.”

In a statement, DCR said the one-day closing is all that is allowed under the 1985 state law that authorized the seasonal road closing. It also is necessary to limit the environmental impact of increased traffic, noise and pollution in the Riverbend neighborhood.

“While this effort was a success in expanding access to outdoor recreation, it was not without its negative impacts, including concerns about elevated traffic and pollution in surrounding residential neighborhoods, some of which are classified as environmental justice communities,” DCR spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg said. “With the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency ending in May, the Department is returning to the Riverbend Park schedule established by statute.”

City Councilor Paul Toner said some residents of the neighborhood are concerned about traffic detours creating backups on side streets.

“It wasn’t allowing them to get out of their community [and] causing pollution in the neighborhood,” said Toner, who was one of the two councilors who voted against keeping the road open on two days. “They felt that they weren’t listened to.”

State Rep. Mike Connolly said he planned to meet with city and state officials “to strategize how we can find a way forward.”

“I think there are some traffic concerns and I think we can mitigate them,” Connolly said in an interview.

He had hoped to meet with officials on Friday, but a city councilor took ill, so the meeting was canceled, he said.

“What’s been unfortunate is there really hasn’t been that good faith effort on the part of the [state] to really meet the community where it’s at and address those traffic concerns. And there’s a lot of options out there, including adjusting (the) timings of lights,” he said.

City Councilor Marc McGovern, who also lives in Riverside, said that the traffic on Saturdays isn’t much worse than rush-hour evening traffic on a weekday.

“I don’t think it’s quite as bad as as some folks are saying that it is,” McGovern said. “That doesn’t mean that ... their concerns aren’t important, but I think there are ways to help alleviate the negative impacts on the neighborhood without having to reopen it on Saturdays to cars.”

