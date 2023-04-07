More Boston police have been leaving the job since 2020, many joining the fire department

The Globe requested all officer and police recruit resignation forms since 2020, which ask the officers to briefly state their reasons for leaving. Those who provided comments cited personal and family reasons, such as the birth of a child, or serious injury.

The number of officers who have voluntarily resigned from the Boston Police Department in recent years has ballooned from zero in 2018 to 36 last year, according to city data, a trend that is exacerbating a shortage of police. While a few of those officers have moved out of state or taken a job in a new industry, about 15 percent have joined police departments outside of Boston and nearly half have started careers in the Boston Fire Department, an interagency transfer that longtime officers say is unprecedented.

“At this particular time I am not physically or emotionally ready,” one recruit wrote in his resignation letter in 2020. Another 2020 recruit similarly penned “this is not the right career path for me.”

Departing officers had a range of years on the department, with one officer leaving after less than three years “with mixed feelings as I look back on my experience,” while others had served more than a decade.

The officers who transferred to the fire department do not explicitly state the reason, but criminal justice observers point to a more comfortable lifestyle and the prevailing view of firefighters as local heroes in an era when many continue to demand greater accountability and transparency from police. The Boston Fire Department declined to make firefighters who formerly worked as police available for interviews.

In Boston, firefighters work two 24-hour shifts every eight days and have the other six to spend with friends or family or pursue other professions. Both jobs are dangerous, but the level of unpredictability is higher and more consistent for police, who may have to respond to a diverse array of calls in a single shift, said Peter Moskos, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former Baltimore police officer.

In the meantime, he said, community demands for reform have put an uncomfortable spotlight on police work, leading many officers to question whether they want to carry on with the job.

“A lot of the work is ugly and you don’t necessarily want to be doing it at the moment you’re doing it... [and] I think it does sort of make for an existential crisis for cops,” Moskos said. “All departments are having a tough time recruiting, because why would you want to join an institution that [people say] is evil?”

Over the last several weeks, police leaders have publicly bemoaned what they termed low staffing levels. A 1979 city ordinance set standard staffing levels in the police department at 2,500 officers, though the department typically has roughly 2,000 officers on hand at any given time, and police leaders say recent attrition rates have created an immediate need for reinforcements.

In addition to the voluntary resignations, nearly 350 officers and superiors have retired since May 2020, with close to 40 retirements in the first two months of 2023, according to city data. Voluntary retirements before age 65, like resignations, have increased more than sevenfold over the past five years, jumping from 17 in 2018 to nearly 130 last year.

The departures are baffling longtime Boston police observers who said officers have historically been known to work for decades and build up their pension before being forced to retire by age restrictions.

“The COVID years may have had an effect,” said former Boston police lieutenant Tom Nolan. “But opportunity for advancement here has traditionally been a draw, the higher salaries have traditionally been a draw, so for people to leave ... it’s a head scratcher.”

Union leaders from the city’s police and fire departments pointed to strained relationships between police and community members following demands for reform after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, city officials say that change must come from within the department to make the job more appealing to potential candidates.

“I’m not trying to pretend that we don’t have bad apples or we don’t have problems. Of course we do,” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, who has served in the department for more than 25 years.

“But when you constantly put everybody in the same basket, and accuse the entire profession of being corrupt... men and women are tired of it,” he added, “and what they’re doing is they’re packing up.”

In a statement, Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke said the department “deeply values its relationship with the Boston Police Department.”

Sam Dillon, president of the Boston firefighters union, said in a statement that firefighters who left the police department have expressed to him that one of the main reasons was the feeling of a lack of community respect for the profession, a disregard for officers among public officials that he suggested was in many cases “politically motivated.”

The influx of police officers joining the ranks of fire should “serve as a cautionary example” to elected officials “of the negative impacts that occur when public safety officers and first responders are not treated in a manner reflective of the dedicated and selfless service they provide,” he said.

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said the idea that elected officials are responsible for the department’s recruitment and retention challenges was “laughable.”

“You’re talking about jobs that pay six figures, that have enormous responsibilities,” he said. “I’ve never asked or demanded anything of the Boston Police Department other than that they adhere to the standards they set for themselves, and that we make sure that standard is the best possible in this state and in this country.”

Councilor Kendra Lara noted that the council is willing to set aside resources for police, and approved funding for an extra cadet class last year. But she said the council cannot be held responsible for the rise in departures and called the accusations “a complete deflection of responsibility.”

“If you can’t honestly name the problem then you’re never going to be able to fix it,” she said.

In an effort to fill the ranks, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox recently authorized transfers into Boston for officers from other police forces, for only the second time in the department’s recorded history. The other instance was in 2007, when then-commissioner Ed Davis came to Boston to head the department from Lowell. (There was no shortage of prospective young recruits, Davis said, but at the time he was in search of experienced officers to help drive down crime quickly over the summer.)

But of the dozens of available lateral transfer positions authorized by Cox, only four were filled this past year, according to the department.

In March, Cox said a “loss of love” for policing has made it challenging for the department to recruit and retain officers.

“This is a well-run police department, in a great city in America. The combination of those things, you would think would attract people, but we are having a tough time right now,” Cox said during a press conference.

Boston police and fire salaries are fairly competitive, though the fire department has a slight edge with a starting salary of $65,000; the starting salary for a Boston police officer is roughly $64,400. Police, however, routinely dominate the list of the city’s top earners because of the opportunity to earn tens of thousands of dollars in overtime and detail shifts.

Calderone called on the city to waive the residency requirement that officers must live in Boston for several years to serve on the force.

But Boston police officer Jeffrey Lopes, president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, said he is particularly concerned with the numbers of Black and brown officers retiring, diminishing diversity within the force with no guarantee that people can be recruited to fill those spots.

To restore staffing levels — and faith in the work — Lopes urged Boston to consider recruitment strategies that specifically target people of color from low-income communities and “take into consideration people’s past traumas and why they wouldn’t want to be involved with police.”

Laura Crimaldi of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.