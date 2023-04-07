Nearly one month after systemwide slow down, 25 percent of the T’s subway still has speed restrictions

The T took the unprecedented step to slow the entire subway system to a top speed of 25 miles per hour — down from 40 miles per hour — on March 9 when it could not account for track defects found by its state oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities. Since then, the T has said that six private companies and its own internal crews are working to account for all of the defects.

Four weeks after the MBTA’s subway system nearly ground to a halt when the agency couldn’t account for some safety problems, slow zones still cover 25 percent of its tracks , the T’s dashboard shows. And the agency has provided little information about why.

Advertisement

As parts of track are reviewed and the locations of defects are verified, speed restrictions are lifted except for in areas with problems. The percentage of Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Line tracks with slow zones has hovered around 25 percent for most of the last month, according to the T’s dashboard, up from around eight percent on Feb. 28.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo did not immediately respond to questions Friday about how many defects the T has found that it didn’t know about before, who the T is hiring to investigate the failure, why the track defects weren’t properly verified before the DPU’s inspection in early March, and how much the T is paying the six companies in charge of verifying the defects.

Maria Hardiman, a spokesperson for the DPU, said her agency “continues to receive updates from the MBTA on its progress in identifying and rectifying safety issues, and DPU Rail Transit Safety staff continue to observe the processes in the field used by the MBTA to conduct track inspections.”

The prolonged slow down of a quarter of the subway system, in addition to the 20 percent service cuts put in place last June, has made the T increasingly unreliable for many riders.

Advertisement

A round trip on the Red Line is now around 75 minutes slower than it would be if trains were traveling at full speed, up from around 40 minutes slower before the announcement. A round trip on the Orange Line is around 20 minutes slower, according to an analysis of MBTA travel time data by public transportation advocacy group TransitMatters.

The T’s efforts to repair its tracks and eliminate speed restrictions in recent weeks appear to have been unsuccessful.

On March 11 and 12, the T shut down the Orange Line for track work between Back Bay and Ruggles Station. Before the work, on March 10, there were six speed restrictions in place between those stations. Now, there are seven. A shut down of the Orange Line between Wellington and North Stations for track work in the evenings from March 27 to 30 didn’t improve the number of restrictions there either; there were 11 before the work and there are 14 now, the T’s dashboard shows.

Work on the Red Line also appears to have been even unsuccessful. There were three separate shutdowns on parts of the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations between March 20 and April 6. There were 34 speed restrictions in that area before the work was done, and there are 38 now, the T’s tracker shows.

Advertisement

Last summer, the MBTA shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days for track repairs that it said would eliminate slow zones in six areas. The MBTA’s dashboard shows all of those areas now have slow zones.

Pesaturo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the recent track work. The MBTA has more shut downs planned on the Red and Blue Lines this month that it said will alleviate speed restrictions.

The MBTA has not given a public update on the slow zone situation since interim general manager Jeff Gonneville presented to the board of directors on March 23. The T’s new permanent general manager, Phillip Eng, begins his job on Monday.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.