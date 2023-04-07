A new cyber institute could be coming to Rhode Island College

Langevin, a Democrat who became a national leader on cyber security issues during his 11 terms in the House, retired from Congress in January after not seeking reelection last year.

Governor Dan McKee plans to announce later today that he will submit an amendment to his proposed state budget to establish a new cyber institute that will be named after, and led by, the former congressman. McKee has scheduled a press conference at the State House for 11 a.m.

Former US representative Jim Langevin may not be the next president of Rhode Island College, but state leaders are backing a plan for him to play a major role in the future of cyber security education at his alma mater.

He is now a senior fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs and is a visiting scholar at the University of Rhode Island.

But Langevin has always remained close to RIC, and even expressed interest in becoming president after Frank Sanchez announced his departure last year. Interim President Jack Warner has won praise from state leaders since taking the helm after Sanchez departed, and he is expected to remain in his post until at least next year.

RIC already has a Center for Design, Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing that is named after Langevin, but the cyber institute is expected to receive a lot more attention if the House and Senate agree to include it in the state budget. Warner has been trying to consolidate underutilized programs at the college, but has made it clear that he wants RIC to attract students interested in cyber security.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.