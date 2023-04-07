New Hampshire police trooper briefly dragged by fleeing vehicle in Portsmouth

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m., when local officers attempted to stop a white Audi with Florida plates that was seen speeding, according to Portsmouth police Sergeant Jordan Wells. Officers called off their brief pursuit to avoid jeopardizing public safety with a high-speed chase, Wells said.

That trooper, whom authorities didn’t publicly identify, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to an announcement Friday from the New Hampshire State Police.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police said a state trooper suffered minor injuries Thursday night after being dragged briefly by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

State police troopers were notified that a vehicle had fled Portsmouth police on Islington Street. Within minutes, they spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2014 Audi Q5, parked at fuel pumps at a gas station on the US Route 1 Bypass in Portsmouth, according to the State Police announcement.

As troopers made contact, the driver started the vehicle and drove out of the lot, dragging a trooper “for a short distance” until the trooper “disengaged,” the announcement said. The vehicle sped off without its exterior lights on, police said.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle as it traveled north into Kittery, Maine, then they saw it again driving southbound on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth a few minutes later. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle “came to a stop,” more troopers arrived, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said they determined the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Anthony Arrington of Orlando, Florida, was impaired and had initially given them a false identity.

Arrington faces charges that include felony-level accusations of reckless conduct and second-degree assault, plus misdemeanor accusations of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of liquor, police said.

Arrington declined the services of a bail commissioner and was jailed pending a court appearance, police said.

Court records indicate that Arrington is represented by the New Hampshire Public Defender in Rockingham County. The managing attorney for that office, Deanna Campbell, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.













