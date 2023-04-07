N.H. students called to raise awareness of mental health through art

Did you know that one in six youth in New Hampshire experience a mental health disorder each year? That’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which tracks some sobering stats about the challenges young Granite Staters are up against.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Photo courtesy of Brenna C., via New Hampshire Children's System of Care

“I'm Sure You've Known The Feeling,” a piece by middle school student Brenna C., was a Top 10 finalist in the 2022 "Magnify Voices" expressive arts contest.

Among the state’s youth aged 12-17, about 15,000 have depression — a group larger than the max capacity of the SNHU Center in Manchester — and more than half of them didn’t receive any mental health care at all within the past year, according to NAMI New Hampshire.

Advertisement

The good news is that awareness-raisers and problem-solvers have been hard at work, and young people are using creative ways to encourage one another to speak openly about their struggles and seek help when they need it.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

That’s a major theme of the “Magnify Voices” student art contest, which is currently collecting submissions from New Hampshire students in grades 5 through 12. The contest, which is in its fifth year, asks students to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental illness.

Last year’s entries included poetry, paintings, short films, and more. High schooler Mia Flegal of Nashua, who participated in a past contest, said the experience helped her heal and cope by affirming her sense that she’s not alone.

“I understand that it’s really difficult to put such a personal part of you into a piece of art,” she said in a statement. “When you do that and overcome it, it opens up a world of things for you because your support system grows so much more.”

Advertisement

Finalists and a People’s Choice Award winner will be announced at a celebration event at Plymouth State University on May 24, and all submissions will be displayed at other exhibits and events around the state, according to the New Hampshire Children’s System of Care, which is organizing the contest. Students have until Monday, April 17, to submit their work.

“I'm Sure You've Known The Feeling,” a piece by middle school student Brenna C., was a Top 10 finalist in the 2022 "Magnify Voices" expressive arts contest. Photo courtesy of Brenna C., via New Hampshire Children's System of Care

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.