Providence Police captain seen slamming man’s head gets probation

PROVIDENCE — A Providence Police captain who was seen on video slamming a handcuffed man’s head into the pavement during an arrest has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Providence police Captain Stephen Gencarella was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in connection with the July 3 incident. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Gencarella and another officer arrested a 21-year-old man for leaving his parked vehicle unattended in a travel lane near a city park during a holiday fireworks display, police said.