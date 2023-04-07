Rhode Island’s lowest-performing school districts, in two charts

The reports show that 31 out of 47 local education agencies are performing poorly when it comes to English language proficiency, but Providence and Central Falls earned the lowest possible score in nearly every category. You can find every school district’s report card here . (Find your district, and then click “accountability.”)

On Friday, the Department of Education released its new local education agency accountability reports that break down the performance of each of the state’s school districts — and charter schools — based on wide array of metrics, including standardized test scores, graduation rates, and student and teacher absenteeism.

PROVIDENCE — The state of Rhode Island has control of two school districts: Providence, which it took over in 2019, and Central Falls, which it has run in one form or another for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

In Providence, the district earned better than the minimum possible points in only three out of 13 categories: Growth in English Language Arts (which means slight improvements on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam), teacher chronic absenteeism, and school suspensions.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Every other category, including actual test scores, graduation rates, and student absenteeism, is considered a “focus area,” and the district is expected to come up with a plan to improve each metric.

Providence also has students from six different subgroups — American Indian or Alaska native, Black or African-American, Economically disadvantaged, English learners, Hispanic, and students with disabilities — that are considered to be “low-performing” by the state.

Providence's school district accountability chart. Rhode Island Department of Education

In Central Falls, the results were even bleaker.

The only metric where the district didn’t earn the lowest possible score was student suspensions. That means the district has 12 “focus areas” that are supposed to be addressed as part of its strategic plan.

And Central Falls has seven student subgroups — American Indian or Alaska native, Black or African-American, Economically disadvantaged, English learners, Hispanic, students with disabilities, and white — that have been deemed “low-performing” by the state.

Advertisement

Central Falls' school district accountability chart. Rhode Island Department of Education

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said she was encouraged by some of the growth that many districts saw in test scores during the 2021-2022 school year, but she acknowledged that she expects it will take several years before students across Rhode Island recover from learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal is not to return to where we were, but to do better,” Infante-Green said.

Infante-Green said her department currently has three employees assigned to support the lowest-performing districts, but she said she has asked for at least two more staffers in the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.