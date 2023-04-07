R.I. culinary community grieves senseless death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard: ‘It was her passion to take care of a whole person’

Leah Rosin-Pritchard, who was 36 and had a master’s degree in social work, was also a “visionary” cook, Lisa Raiola told the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — The culinary community is feeling the loss of a Rhode Island woman who was killed on Monday while working as a shelter coordinator in Vermont.

Leah Rosin-Pritchard with items that were part of her healthy snack brand, Leah's Recipe.

Raiola is the founder and president of Hope & Main, a Warren, R.I., culinary incubator where Rosin-Pritchard became a member and built her healthy snack brand, Leah’s Recipe.

“She (Rosin-Pritchard) really was a nurturer in every way,” Raiola told the Globe. “She’d manifest that in her business, and she wanted to pursue this degree at Tulane because she could get this degree (a master’s of social work, with certificates in disaster and collective trauma). It was her passion to take care of a whole person, from food to mental health, and a whole community.”

Raiola said she and Rosin-Pritchard, both clinicians, talked about their interest in functional foods, public health, and social justice. Rosin-Pritchard made many friends through cooking and helping people, Raiola said.

“She volunteered to do cooking classes at Newport Cooks, and volunteered at Aquidneck Community Table,” Raiola said. “I can’t tell you how many people have reached out this week. In every conversation, you rehash the tragedy of it all. There’s no sense making; there just isn’t. We are all reaching out to each other really stricken in grief and shock.

“She met her end at the hands of someone she was trying to help. It’s beyond anyone’s comprehension.”

Leah Rosin-Pritchard developed her healthy snack brand, Leah's Recipe, at Hope & Main culinary incubator in Warren. Courtesy Lisa Raiola, chair, president and founder, Hope & Main

Rosin-Pritchard received her bachelor’s of social work from Rhode Island College in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She interned at the Amos House shelter in Providence for eight months in 2020, the profile said.

She was a graduate of North Kingstown High School and was a volleyball coach at Middletown High School.

Rosin-Pritchard was an early member of Hope & Main, which has seen 450 food businesses come through in the last eight years. Her idea to develop healthy snacks that were sugar-, flour- and dairy-free was ahead of its time in 2015, Raiola said.

Rosin-Pritchard created functional foods for energy, memory, and anti-inflammatory response.

Raiola said Rosin-Pritchard had an impact on the cooks she worked with at the facility, which has five commercial kitchens running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“They all get to know each other very well because they are working so closely together,” Raiola said.

Raiola said she last spoke with Rosin-Pritchard in 2021, when she saw her brother at an event and they sent her a selfie.

The news Monday that she had been killed at work was senseless, Raiola said.

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rosin-Pritchard’s death. A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the homeless shelter resident, accused of using an ax and knife to kill Rosin-Pritchard.

Raiola said she attended an event Thursday night with Feast & Fettle’s Maggie Mulvena Pearson and Nikki Oliveira, who shared stories about working alongside Rosin-Pritchard at Hope & Main.

The chefs told Raiola that Rosin-Pritchard was always “encouraging and positive.”

“When you are starting a food business as a young person, you’re wondering, ’How am I ever going to fund and grow this,’ ” Raiola said. “They reminded me that (Rosin-Pritchard’s) whole outlook was about positivity. They talked about that being part of what inspired them on bad days, that tomorrow is another day. There is always the opportunity to try again.”

That was Rosin-Pritchard’s way.

“When a young person’s life is taken so brutally and senselessly, I think we all have a moment to reflect on what this could possibly mean,” Raiola said. “For me, with Leah, it’s about always looking outward. Trying to leave the world better than what you found it. That’s her legacy, and that’s what we have to hold on to. That legacy.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com.