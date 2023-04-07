Roaring fire destroys dozens of cars at Attleboro tow yard, damages sheds in Pawtucket, R.I.

The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. and quickly drew fire crews from both Attleboro and Pawtucket.

About 40 to 50 vehicles burned in the two-alarm fire at Sterry Street Towing on Rice Street, Attleboro Fire said in a statement.

When fire crews arrived, two campers were “heavily involved,” Pawtucket Fire Battalion Chief David Cairrao said.

The campers were in the rear of the property, Attleboro fire said in a statement.

The fire came on a day when the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., issued a red flag fire warning, due to high winds and dry conditions, for the region.

Strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly from the campers to cars on the property, as well as nearby sheds and fencing, Cairrao said.

The blaze then spread to a wooden fencealongside the property and damaged multiple wood sheds in Pawtucket, he said.

Four sheds caught fire, and about 200-yards of fencing was destroyed, Cairrao said. The fire also “severely threatened” four homes that were in the area.

The homes only sustained minor heat damage, Cairrao said.

“All the residents were able to go back into their homes tonight,” Cairrao said.

The Sterry Street Towing building sustained heat and smoke damage, Attleboro fire said.

Six Pawtucket fire engines, 30-40 firefighters, two ladders, and two EMS rescues.responded to the scene, Cairrao said. A woman cut her finger trying to rescue her bird from her home and another man got debris in his eye as he used a garden hose to try and stop the fire.

Both were treated on scene, Cairrao said.

The fire department works with Sterry Street Towing when there are auto accidents in the city, and that the fire department, Cairrao said, adding that the company runs a “very safe operation.”

“We don’t normally respond there on fire runs,” Cairrao said. “Tonight, I don’t know what happened, [it] could be almost anything.”

The fire was under control by 6:45 p.m., Attleboro fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.