Body found inside burning vehicle after crash in Rowley

The name of the person is being withheld pending confirmation of their identity and notification of next of kin, Tucker’s office said in a statement Friday.

The individual that first responders found inside the burning vehicle around 12:56 a.m. Friday did not survive, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

An hour after a Rowley police officer concluded the operator of a vehicle was capable of driving home, the same vehicle was discovered crashed into the front yard of a Rowley home, fully engulfed in flames with one person inside, authorities said Friday.

The vehicle crashed into the driveway of a home at 935 Haverhill St., and there is no connection with the residents, prosecutors said.

Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas said in the statement that an officer saw the vehicle parked on Stackyard Road about an hour before the fiery crash.

“The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home,” according to Tucker’s office.

The driver was last seen by the Rowley officer traveling on Route 133 into Ipswich, and the Rowley officer alerted police in the neighboring town, officials said.

“Rowley Police had no further contact with the vehicle until receiving the crash report at the location back in Rowley,” according to Tucker’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the State and Rowley police.













