Some legal experts compare Justice Thomas’s acceptance of lavish trips to a 1969 Supreme Court scandal

“This is a bombshell, breaking from ⁦ @propublica ,” tweeted Richard Tofel, the former president of ProPublica who’s now a distinguished visiting fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Clear violations of federal ethics laws and disclosure requirements. Reminiscent of the scandal that forced the resignation from the Court of Abe Fortas in 1969.”

ProPublica reported Thursday that Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from deep-pocketed Republican donor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms.

A new report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for years accepted lavish trips from a GOP donor and that he failed to disclose them had some legal experts comparing the situation to that of another justice who became embroiled in an ethics scandal and resigned from the high court in 1969.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. Under a judiciary policy guide consulted by The Associated Press, food, lodging or entertainment received as “personal hospitality of any individual” does not need to be reported if it’s at the personal residence of that individual or their family.

But the exception to reporting is not supposed to cover “transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation.” According to ProPublica, Thomas has taken repeated trips aboard Crow’s yacht and private jet as well as to Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks.

A 2019 trip to Indonesia could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, the publication reported.

Thomas said Friday in a statement that he and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, have been friends with Crow and his spouse for decades and have joined them on a number of family trips. Thomas said he received guidance early in his tenure on the court indicating that he didn’t have to report “personal hospitality” extended to him by “close personal friends” who did not have business before the Supreme Court.

“These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance,” Thomas said. “And it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future.”

Fortas didn’t have that opportunity once he was rocked by scandal back in the 1960s.

Fortas was tapped by President Lyndon Johnson for the Supreme Court in 1965 and was forced to resign four years later when it came to light that he “took $20,000 from the Wolfson Foundation, which was a family foundation of Louis Wolfson, who was indicted for securities fraud,” wrote Stetson University College of Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy for the Brennan Center in 2018. “Justice Fortas returned the money but his reputation was ruined and he stepped down from the Court in shame.”

Prior to the Wolfson imbroglio, Torres-Spelliscy wrote, Fortas also came under scrutiny over revelations that a former law partner had arranged for him to teach summer courses at American University with funds supplied by the law firm’s clients — many of whom had cases potentially headed to the high court.

Fortas was paid a $15,000 under the arrangement, then 40 percent of his judicial salary, Torres-Spelliscy wrote.

Reached by email Friday, Torres-Spelliscy said the high court relies on Americans’ faith in its impartiality and legitimacy to carry out its rulings.

“Thus the revelations from Pro Publica can continue to undermine the public’s faith in the impartiality of the Court,” Torres-Spelliscy said in an email. “Combined with the January 6th deposition of a Justice’s wife [Virginia Thomas] and the leak of the Dobbs opinion [overturning Roe v. Wade], the public’s view of the Court was already shaken. This new information is likely to accelerate the erosion of public trust in a key American institution.”

Others asserted that Fortas stepped down for conduct that was less egregious than Thomas’s.

“Abe Fortas had to leave the Supreme Court for a scintilla of the poor judgment Clarence Thomas routinely demonstrates,” tweeted Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor and political scientist at Georgia State University College of Law, in response to the ProPublica story.

Former federal prosecutor Jim Zirin, an author and radio host based in New York, referenced the Fortas scandal as well in his response to ProPublica’s reporting on Thomas.

“Abe Fortas was required to resign over less,” Zirin tweeted.

Asked how Fortas got the boot, Zirin tweeted, “Chief Justice [Earl] Warren had a private conversation with him.”

Reed Hundt, a former Federal Communications Commission chair who currently heads the Coalition for Green Capital, tweeted that Fortas’s fellow justices wanted him gone to protect the standing of the high court in the eyes of the public.

Fortas’s “colleagues urged him to leave the court to preserve its reputation,” Hundt tweeted.

Hundt was responding to an tweet from Norman Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, who lamented that current Chief Justice John Roberts had done “nothing” in response to the ProPublica reporting on Thomas.

“Imagine the import of this: A Supreme Court justice thumbing his nose at the law,” Ornstein tweeted. “While John Roberts, the Chief Justice, does and says nothing. This Court, this Roberts Court, will go down in history as the worst since the [Chief Justice Roger B.] Taney Court. Maybe the most shameful ever.”

Lawyer and commentator David Lurie tweeted in a lengthy thread Friday that because Fortas in the 1960s hadn’t broken any laws, a push to force him off the bench “likely would not have worked, except for the fact that Chief Justice Warren (who remained in his position pending the confirmation of his Nixon nominate[d] successor) urged Fortas to resign to protect the reputation of the court and avoid an impeachment attempt.”

Thomas and his allies, Lurie wrote, have learned “a lesson” from the Fortas saga.

“Relentlessly attack opponents for their supposed ethical and legal failings, however weak (or strong) the claims may be, But NEVER take such allegations seriously when a right wing ally is the target,” Lurie tweeted.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.