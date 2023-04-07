Swan boats to return to Public Garden for 2023 season

“I think it’s a very symbolic weekend in our city because of the marathon bombing [anniversary],” said Lyn Paget, a fourth-generation owner of the company said in an interview Friday. “We’ve already had opening day for the Red Sox, and then the Swan Boats launch, and things just really start to look differently,”“The trees and the plants and the Boston Public Garden start to really come to life.”

Mayor Michelle Wu will take the first ride at 11 a.m., a tradition shared by her predecessors. Coincidentally, this year’s opening falls on the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

The iconic Swan Boats will return to the lagoon at the Boston Public Garden on Saturday, April 15, launching its 146th season of delighting local residents and visitors.

Advertisement

The peddle-powered fleet has enchanted visitors to the Boston Public Garden since 1877, when Robert Paget, an Irish immigrant and shipbuilder, designed and launched the first boats.

He was inspired by a New York production of the opera “Lohengrin,” in which the hero crosses a river in a boat pulled by a swan.

With the Paget family still at the helm, the swan boats have graced the public garden every year since their launch.

The lone exception was in 2020, when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic first the season to be canceled.

“That was the only time that had ever happened,” Lyn Paget said. “So you think about all of the things — the Depression, World War I, World War II — that happened in our history from 1877 to now and they always opened.”

Even after the marathon bombing, the Swan Boats continued running, Paget said.

“It was a really tough time but we just reached out to our crew and said, ‘Look, normalizing the city is perhaps one of the more healing things that we could do,’” Paget said. “Very soon after, we reopened — I get goosebumps thinking about it now — because there were so many people coming into the Boston Public Garden. They were just looking for a place to go.”

Advertisement

A fully-loaded Swan Boat weighs three tons, and each swan is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on how old the boat is, according to the city. All of the boats are built on oak-framed pontoons covered in copper, like their original construction in the 19th century.

Anticipation for a new season has been building for weeks.

The company’s staff has been making repairs and repainting the boats in preparation for launch day, according to their Facebook page.

On March 22, Friends of the Public garden posted on Facebook that lagoon cleanup was underway.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.