‘There’s no easy fix to this:’ Police face quandary in dealing with ‘swatting’ calls

For police, it’s an excruciating decision with perilous consequences: a call comes in of a potentially violent situation, at a school for example. But which is it, another possible tragedy in the making or one of thousands of so-called swatting calls, hoaxes that nonetheless leave victims traumatized?

”There’s no easy fix to this,” said Ed Davis, a former Boston police commissioner who is now a private security consultant. “Bad actors have figured out a way to manipulate the system and to create havoc in the lives of people that they’re targeting.”

Police experts such as Davis say more training is necessary to help officers respond appropriately in such circumstances, to maintain their guard while deescalating the situation quickly until it is peacefully resolved.

Paul Fitzgerald, a former Boston police superintendent who works as a security consultant, said officers need to know more about a scene than what is described in a single phone call. Departments should be able to support responding officers by gathering as much information as possible, he said.

Fitzgerald helped establish Community First Project, a nonprofit that he said helps raise money for police departments to offer specialized training for scenarios like responding to an active shooter. After all, police officers responding to a scene of potential violence are trained to confront a perpetrator and protect innocent people.

“We always have to remember what is going through the first responders’ minds [is] there for the right reasons,” he said. “And they’ve got to make very difficult decisions.”

Dan Linskey, a former superintendent in chief for Boston police who works at the security firm Kroll, said it is critical for police to respond quickly, but departments must also have supervisors in place to oversee and guide officers’ actions. That includes collecting information from a rapidly changing scene and organizing it so officers have what they need to know.

“The key to this is training cops in these very confusing situations, for those moments, [in order] to respond effectively, and to deescalate effectively,” Linskey said. “And you have to have good supervision that keeps reminding officers of exactly the information they have and what it means.”

For police in Massachusetts, the threat posed by swatting calls has been known for years. In 2016, Representative Katherine Clark’s home was swarmed by police who were responding to a false report of an active shooter. Clark worked on efforts to pass federal legislation to provide state and local law enforcement with new training necessary to combat cybercrimes like swatting.

“We need to ensure our police officers have the tools and training necessary to respond and track these incidents, and ultimately, keep our schools and residents safe,” Clark said in a statement.

Officials have said there are thousands of hoax calls in the United States each year, and warned that people who report false emergencies to police can face upward of five years in federal prison. They can also face local and state charges.

In the Harvard incident, four students described the terror they felt at being swatting victims. They said they were roused from their sleep by the sounds of heavily armed officers — several wearing helmets and armed with long guns.

”I personally did not know that the Harvard University Police Department could actually enter our rooms with that much force,” said Jazmin Dunlap, who recalled seeing three officers pointing their weapons at her.

Administrators said Wednesday an anonymous male caller made three hoax phone calls to the university and warned he had taken a female student hostage in a dormitory and had tried to kill her.

Harvard’s officers receive the same academy training as Cambridge officers and are special State Police officers, according to the campus police department’s 2022 safety report. University police have the authority to make arrests for criminal offenses committed on campus and for any “breach of the peace” on city streets in Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston, the report said.

The campus police department does not have a formal agreement with other local police forces, including Cambridge, regarding the investigation of alleged criminal incidents, the report said.

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said the incident Monday was “deeply troubling” for the students, and campus Police Chief Victor Clay said the department followed protocols for such incidents..

But the Harvard Black Alumni Society questioned the police response and said it is connecting with the students involved to lend support. “HBAS is horrified and upset that Black students at Harvard endured such trauma in their own homes, where they should have been assured the utmost safety,” the group said in a statement.

Ultimately, the blame for any swatting incident belongs with the caller reporting the hoax, Davis said.

“They know what they’re doing,” Davis said of hoaxers. “We need to find the people responsible for it, and frankly, put them in jail for a long period of time.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.