Tickets for Mel King church service available online at noon on Friday

Registration for the tickets, required because of the limited space in the South End church, starts at noon on a special page on the church’s website created to provide public information about services for King, who died last week at 94.

The tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Friday.

Online registration starts at noon Friday to obtain tickets needed to attend the late Mel King’s “homegoing celebration” at the Union United Methodist Church on Tuesday, organizers said.

The registration page can be found here.

The funeral service is to be held at noon on Tuesday. Services will also be live streamed at satellite locations in Boston.

“Community members who do not receive in-person tickets are invited to honor Mr. King at satellite locations inside City Hall and the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, where the funeral program will be live streamed,” organizers said in a statement. The service will also be streamed at the church’s website.

The funeral is the second of two events honoring King who was the first Black person to reach a Boston mayoral general election in the city’s history and for decades was a leader in pursuit of equality, and for affordable housing, especially in his beloved South End neighborhood.

A public viewing will be held at the church Monday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event. A speaking program in King’s memory will start at 6:30 p.m.

