UMass Dartmouth freshman killed in on-campus crash; second student being investigated, officials say

The victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

According to the university and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office, the victim was lying in Ring Road, the main internal street, when campus police arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A UMass Dartmouth freshman was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on campus Thursday evening, and a second student is now being investigated for allegedly causing the crash, officials said Friday.

He was identified by the university as Frank A. Petillo, Jr., a freshman studying bioengineering.

“We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed,” UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller wrote to the university community. “We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone ... Please keep Frank’s family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers. He will be sorely missed.”

The university has offered counseling for students, faculty and staff.

According to Quinn’s office, a fellow student was identified as the driver. ”The student operator of the vehicle involved, a gray Honda Accord, was located at the scene,” prosecutors said.

The investigation into the fatal incident by State and campus police is ongoing.

No further information was available.





