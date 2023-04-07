Woman allegedly kills Vermont homeless shelter coordinator with axe

Officers were called to the facility for “a report that someone was being attacked with an axe,” police said. “Upon arrival of police, it was determined that the victim was deceased.”

The attack occurred on Monday at 9:25 a.m. at a “residential facility” on Royal Road in Brattleboro, said Brattleboro police in a statement.

A 38-year-old woman who allegedly killed a Vermont homeless shelter coordinator with an axe is being held without bail on a murder charge, according to police and published reports.

The statement didn’t name the facility or the victim.

However the Groundworks Collaborative, which operates its Morningside House shelter on Royal Road, identified the victim as Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator at Morningside whom the collaborative described as “irreplaceable” in a separate statement posted to Facebook.

“She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues,” the collaborative said. “There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and residents. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and the broader Brattleboro community who knew her.”

Brattleboro police said Rosin-Pritchard’s alleged assailant, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Mahvish-Jammeh pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail, and the presiding judge also ordered that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation, CBS News reported Friday.

“We can unequivocally say that Groundworks will not be the same without Leah,” the collaborative said. “Our staff and program participants are shocked and grieving. We are, at the same time, personally and organizationally impacted and focused on supporting each other while continuing to provide food, shelter, and supportive services to the people and the community who need us.”

The collaborative said it’s cooperating with authorities investigating the matter.

“We ask for restraint and patience at this time as we work with these local and state authorities to rigorously and carefully determine the facts of this incident under investigation,” the collaborative said. “When tragedy strikes, it often takes time to learn and evaluate the facts. We ask that during this process, we all refrain from making assumptions about these events, our community, and what led to this tragic and heartbreaking loss of life.”

Rosin-Pritchard had written on her LinkedIn profile that she received her master’s in social work from Tulane University.

“A former baker, coach, and entrepreneur, I am a recent graduate of Tulane University’s MSW program with a certificate in Disaster and Collective Trauma,” she wrote. “Beginning my second career in social work, I believe in implementing all I have learned thus far and integrating my skills in a space where I can be of service to the community.”

The profile said Rosin-Pritchard had started working as a Groundworks housing case manager in October 2021 became Morningside shelter coordinator last fall.

“Sole case manager at residential family shelter in Brattleboro, VT,” she wrote. “Focus on housing first.”

She received her bachelor’s of social work from Rhode Island College in 2019, graduating summa cum laude and serving as treasurer of the School of Social Work Student Government group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Rosin-Pritchard also interned at the Amos House shelter in Providence from for eight months in 2020, the profile said.

She wrote that her role at Amos House “focused on case management for recently rehoused, chronically homeless individuals in the Providence and Woonsocket area under the rapid rehousing program. Role included helping clients connect to local support services, including vital document acquisition, SNAP benefits, health insurance, connecting to primary care and medical specialists, and helping clients navigate the job search process.”

Her Amos House responsibilities also included “involvement with our day work program for homeless individuals, including above mentioned case management tasks. Role also includes participating as overnight staff in our overnight emergency winter shelter,” she wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.