Feds urge review of ‘train makeup’ amid rising derailments of long trains

“Railroads must prioritize proper train makeup to maintain safety, prevent accidents, and optimize train performance,” according to the advisory signed by FRA Chief Safety Officer John Karl Alexy.

The Federal Railroad Administration laid out the steps for railroads in a formal safety advisory, the fourth that federal transportation agencies have issued to enhance safety in response to a Feb. 3 derailment and chemical spill in northeast Ohio.

Federal regulators called on railroads Friday to reevaluate their placement of rail cars and locomotives, particularly in long trains, citing a rise in derailments in which the makeup of the train is a leading cause or a contributing factor.

The order does not force railroads to act, but is part of an effort by the federal government to tighten train safety after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, burst into flames, and spilled a flammable gas in East Palestine, Ohio. It also follows other high-profile spills and derailments in recent weeks that have put the industry in the spotlight.

The latest advisory calls on railroads to review and update policies regarding the configuration of trains.

The FRA issued its first advisory in late February, urging railroads to improve their use of trackside safety detectors, which didn’t provide enough warning about a failing bearing that led to the Ohio derailment. On March 2, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration called on tank car owners to examine their fleets for models fitted with aluminum covers that protect pressure-relief valves and to consider upgrading to steel. A day later, the same agency called on railroads to review with local communities how they share information about dangerous shipments.

Friday’s advisory cites recent derailments, including a March 4 incident in Springfield, Ohio, in making the case for more scrutiny of the placement of individual rail cars and locomotives. It refers to concerns about safety risks linked to various configurations, particularly in long, complex trains carrying mixed freight and hazardous materials.

The proper assembly is critical for a train to safely and effectively navigate the track, according to the FRA. Improperly assembled trains are more susceptible to derailment, in part because of forces that can affect their stability. For example, industry and government research shows that excessive “in-train” forces — such as those affecting the distribution of weight — can cause a long, heavy train to derail or pull apart when on an incline or when a train enters a curve.

Since 2021, at least six derailments are suspected of being caused by issues related to improper train makeup, according to the advisory. All had at least 125 rail cars and were at least 1.5 miles long.

In one of those cases, a 210-car, mixed-freight train traveling through Springfield last month derailed while on a slope, with the heavier part of the train on a downhill grade, according to the advisory. The train, with 17,966 trailing tons, had its weight mostly concentrated at the head and rear of the train.

“The derailment happened at the sag between ascending and descending grades, with short, empty rail cars designed to ship coiled steel being the first to derail,” the advisory said. “Buff forces peaked as the downhill portion of the train ran-in, causing the derailment of cars 70-72 and the subsequent pile-up.”

The advisory highlighted commonalities in the six cases: All were long trains and exceeded 4,000 tons — the maximum weight threshold established by the industry three decades ago for mixed-freight trains. In every incident, the first car that derailed was empty and locomotives were spread throughout the train.

The advisory said that while distributed locomotives can contribute to improved train control, they should not be considered a replacement for proper rail car placement.

While there are no comprehensive federal regulations that govern train makeup, including the use of such locomotives, the industry considers several factors when assembling a train, including the commodity mix, tonnage, terrain, track conditions, and crew training, according to the Association of American Railroads.

In a statement Friday, the group said that when building trains, railroads use algorithms that account for numerous factors in the placement of locomotives and freight cars to maximize safety and effectiveness.

“The last decade was the safest ever for railroading in this country, but there is still more work to be done,” said AAR spokesperson Jessica Kahanek. “The industry is committed to productive conversations about how we continue to advance our shared goal of ensuring the safety of the trains that serve customers and communities across the nation.”

Railroads have operated millions of trains exceeding 7,500 feet “without incident or notice for the past 80 years,” the AAR has said. Recent legislation has defined 7,500 feet, or roughly 1.5 miles, as a long train. Some railroads operate trains that are three miles long.