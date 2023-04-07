Tennessee vote marks latest GOP move to stifle dissent, experts say

“This Tennessee case is an example of norm-eroding legislative tactics that will further disrupt a healthy political system,” said Jake Grumbach, an associate professor of political science at the University of Washington. The expulsion of the legislators is a “more extreme version” of earlier GOP tactics, such as recent restrictions Republicans placed on incoming Democratic governors in Wisconsin and, to a lesser degree, Michigan, he said.

In Montana, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and elsewhere, Republicans have moved in other ways to silence opposition in recent months, actions that might ultimately erode the country’s democratic ideals, they said.

Tennessee Republicans’ dramatic expulsion of two Democrats who agitated for gun control in the state Capitol after a mass killing is the latest move by Republican state leaders around the country to stifle dissent and expand their power base, free speech experts say.

After hours of emotional debate Thursday before a packed gallery, the Tennessee House voted to expel two members who had shouted slogans with a bullhorn during a protest inside the Capitol last week, days after a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville left three 9-year-old students and three adults dead. A third Democratic legislator, who did not use a bullhorn but stood during the brief protest, kept her seat as Republicans narrowly failed to marshal two-thirds of the vote against her.

Republican leaders said the lawmakers who quickly became known as the “Tennessee Three” — Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were expelled, and Representative Gloria Johnson, who was not — had violated the body’s rules of decorum during the March 30 protest. Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, in an interview with a Knoxville radio station, deemed their actions an “insurrection” equivalent to or worse than that at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In Thursday’s expulsion session, Republicans said their motivation centered on decorum, not power. Representative Gino Bulso accused the Democrats of conducting “a mutiny” and “a severe violation of our constitution.”

“You don’t truly understand why you’re standing there today,” Representative Andrew Farmer told Pearson. “Just because you don’t get your way, you can’t come to the well, bring your friend, and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bull horn.”

Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy for the nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression in Philadelphia, said the legislature has the authority to set rules of procedure and decorum, and those rules should be enforced “fairly and evenly, and not used as a pretext to punish members based on their views.” If the House took action against a member for speech outside the chamber, he said, that would raise serious First Amendment issues.

Jones, the first to be expelled, called the move a dangerous “signal for authoritarianism” in a local news interview after the vote.

“This is a historic day for Tennessee, but it marks a very dark day for Tennessee because it will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state,” Jones said during the debate before he was expelled. “It will signal to the nation that if it can happen here in Tennessee, it’s coming to your state next. And that is why the nation is watching us, what we do here.”

According to some who have studied authoritarian behavior, it has already come to some states.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration has made it more difficult for protesters who disagree with him to hold rallies at the state Capitol, and he fired an elected prosecutor who objected to the governor’s stance on abortion rights.

DeSantis has been unapologetic about his use of power as he approaches an expected campaign for president.

“My view was I may have received 50 percent of the vote, but I earned 100 percent of the executive power, and I intended to use it to advance our agenda,” DeSantis said at a recent gathering, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Florida’s government implemented new state regulations this year requiring groups that want to hold rallies or events at the Capitol to be sponsored by a state agency or lawmaker. Democrats and liberal advocates say that is hard to do in a state where Republicans control the governor’s mansion and have supermajorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Democratic Representative Maxwell Frost of Florida, who at 26 is the youngest member of Congress, said in an interview Thursday that the Tennessee expulsions felt “personal” to him. Frost is Afro-Cuban and got his start in politics as an activist with the March for Our Lives gun-control group that grew out of the 2018 mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The two expelled Tennessee legislators were Black and the one who survived was white.

“It seems Black and Brown, newly elected people and a woman who stood up and said, ‘Enough is enough’ and now they are being expelled?” said Frost. “All they did is chant with their people about ending gun violence.”

Frost said the expulsions represent the corrosive nature of US politics, which he said Democrats and liberals need a better strategy to fight.

“I find it very alarming, and I think what we are seeing is the Republican Party is really completely shifting to this very far right, authoritarian-type of fascist ideology where they really have gone to using the power that they do have to silence political enemies, to ram through agendas that people don’t want, and to use the power of the executive, or when they have majorities in these states, to poke people into submission,” Frost said.