Calls to defund FBI, DOJ erode public trust

By Wednesday morning, Trump had doubled down in his attack in his usual all-caps fashion in a post on Truth Social writing, “REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

That evening in his Mar-a-Lago address he called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal” and Jack Smith, the federal special prosecutor investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, a “real lunatic.”

Before Donald Trump left that Manhattan courtroom earlier this week, Judge Juan Merchan admonished the former president to “refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest” or engage in rhetoric that would “jeopardize the rule of law.”

Well, so much for not casting aspersions on those assigned the difficult task of defending the rule of law — especially if it interferes with the future political aspirations of one Donald J. Trump.

Sure, Trump will be Trump, ranting from his own social media pulpit. Of course, the Justice Department and the FBI had nothing to do with the charges brought in New York, but Trump knows full well what the future is likely to bring. (The fact that former vice president Mike Pence will no longer contest a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury in the Jan. 6 case surely can’t be happy news.)

The astonishing and far more dangerous consequence of Trump’s rantings is that there are still members of his worshipful flock in Congress willing to do his bidding — and doing his bidding now means attacking the very institutions that stand between the American people and corrupt public officials, domestic terrorists, cybercriminals, sex traffickers, you name it.

Enter Representative Jim Jordan for whom no task is too onerous, if Trump demands it.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Jordan was asked whether the House would look into defunding agencies that he thinks are interfering with the election process. “We control the power of the purse,” he responded, “and we’re going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones who are engaging in the most egregious behavior.”

Asked if that included the Justice Department and FBI, Jordan said yes.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who took her bullhorn to New York this week to demonstrate in front of the courthouse during Trump’s arraignment, tweeted earlier, “The Republican controlled budget must defund. . . and reign in the politically weaponized DOJ and FBI, or I will not vote for it.”

As convenient as it may be to write off Jordan and Greene as the right-wing fringe of the Republican Party, right now they hold sway over one branch of the Congress with the power to at least cause budget chaos — and, while they’re at it, help erode trust in two of the institutions that keep us safe.

Sure, in Boston, those with long memories know that the FBI has had its share of corrupt agents, like John Connolly Jr., who disgraced the badge by effectively becoming an arm of Whitey Bulger’s criminal gang.

But as institutions, the FBI and the Justice Department day in and day out do work that has a direct impact on this and other communities. At the same time Trump and company were threatening to defund the two agencies, US Attorney Rachael Rollins was announcing the indictment of three former executives of a Massachusetts medical device company for knowingly selling defective lead-testing machines, possibly impacting the health of tens of thousands of children. Also brought into federal court that day were a Keolis official and a subcontractor accused of hatching a scheme to divert some $8 million from the commuter rail operator.

So which of those investigations would Trump, Jordan and Greene propose to “defund”?

Yes, actions have consequences and the petulance and irrationality of one politician ought not to become a rallying cry for the more rational members of his party — a party that once put great stock in the rule of law and those who serve the public by enforcing it. Like all lies “oft repeated,” disparaging these agencies, these institutions, does eventually eat away at the public’s trust. Sensible leaders of all parties need to grab Greene’s bullhorn and use it to set the record straight.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.